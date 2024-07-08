Superhero Suppliers 2024

Introducing Superhero Suppliers, the latest feature on Event Industry News that shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the event industry. In this feature, we delve into the world of event suppliers who excel at stepping in and saving the day when last-minute needs arise. From emergency AV setups to rapid decor transformations, these suppliers are the ultimate problem-solvers, ensuring that events run smoothly no matter the circumstances. Discover how these agile and dependable partners can make all the difference in delivering successful events, even under tight timelines. If you ever find yourself in a pinch, these superhero suppliers are your go-to saviors!

In the dynamic world of exhibitions and live events, the impact of promotional staff can be a game-changer. At Expo Stars Interactive, we’ve seen firsthand how skilled promotional staff can elevate an event, turning casual attendees into engaged prospects and driving meaningful interactions. Here’s how to harness the full potential of promotional staff to ensure your next event is a resounding success.

Today, event technology is an integral part of a company’s digital capabilities. In the digital age, enterprises are recognizing the significant advantages of implementing communications technology into their tech stack to better accommodate the remote world and workforce.

In the dynamic world of event planning, finding reliable suppliers who can deliver quality and sustainability is paramount. The demand for eco-friendly solutions has always remained the same as the industry evolves. Enter Just Peel, an event supplier that has revolutionised the market with its innovative product, cupapeel. Since 2020, we have been setting new standards in the events sector with our UKCA-marked, non-polymer paper cups. We want to stand out as an event supplier that gets the job done.

Lightmedia Displays Ltd, a family run business established in 1997, are specialists in supplying high quality mobile and modular LED screen hire for indoor and outdoor events. We understand the importance of trust, integrity, reliability, innovation and excellent customer services. Our highly skilled technical and sales teams have extensive experience in the live events industry, providing an unrivalled indoor and outdoor screen hire service throughout the UK. Clients appreciate our availability day and night, setting the standard for excellence in the industry while cultivating sustainable practices for a brighter future. Our dedication is to provide excellent customer service, with outstanding attention to detail and full technical support for all types of events using the best mobile and modular LED screens available.

Image: Anna Pumer – annapumer.com

Noodle Live was established in 2012 with the goal of providing event organizers with cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions. We are a global team of passionate events professionals who have been committed to innovation and true sustainability since the very beginning.

As a hotel provider Radisson Hotels are proud to host our guests on business trips and holidays to last minute getaways and stays, but we can also be equally as flexible and supportive to our meeting and event clients – not just with planned ahead events but also with short notice requirements.

The Royal Armouries and New Dock Hall is the largest dedicated conference, events, and exhibition space in Leeds. For the last 25 years, the space has offered world-class facilities for conferences, conventions, exhibitions, awards dinners, and corporate events, accommodating up to 2,500 delegates.

The Stage Bus is an event production and stage hire with a difference; all of their stages are solar-powered! Based in Birmingham and covering outdoor events nationwide, The Stage Bus proudly boasts an eight-strong fleet of stages that are amongst the most innovative around.

In the fast-paced world of event planning, last-minute changes and unforeseen needs are just part of the job. Whether it’s a sudden change in venue, a spike in attendee numbers, or an unexpected need for additional engagement tools, event organizers need reliable partners who can step in and save the day. This is where Walls.io comes in – your go-to solution for creating engaging and interactive social walls for events, even at the last minute.

Whatever the size, location and scale of your event, water is a critical consideration in your planning.

The 2024 AGF (A Greener Future) Annual Sustainability Report analysed supply chains from more than 40 festivals and found that water consumption at large-scale events has increased to an average of 26 litres per person per day, up from 19 litres in 2022, as consumer demand grows for free access to drinking water. Larger festivals such as Glastonbury can consume more than three million gallons of water over five days.

Sponsored Feature