Radisson Hotels – Book It Easy

As a hotel provider Radisson Hotels are proud to host our guests on business trips and holidays to last minute getaways and stays, but we can also be equally as flexible and supportive to our meeting and event clients – not just with planned ahead events but also with short notice requirements.

Flexible, functional, and impactful meeting and event solutions are the pillars of which Radisson Hotels operates and through our Radisson Meetings service we become a partner, moment maker, and solution-finder, understanding that flexibility and functionality are key to ensuring we can seamlessly deliver exactly what our M&E partners need to create impactful meetings.

We aim to offer the most dynamic, flexible, and functional solutions in the modern meetings and events marketplace—making sure every M&E planner enjoys peace of mind when they partner with Radisson Meetings to co-create truly impactful Meeting & Event experiences.

To offer ultimate flexibility and to cater to all clients’ short-lead requirements Radisson Meetings have launched our instant online booking platform for meetings and events – Book It Easy.

Save valuable time and book your next meeting in just a few clicks. Just enter your event details, check real-time availability of our meeting spaces, explore each room with 360 views, customise your meeting package and get instant booking confirmation. To make changes further down the line, just email us at events@radissonhotels.com and we’ll process your request promptly.

Book It Easy is available across our UK and Ireland portfolio so you can simply select your location, time and number of delegates which you can then secure easily with a credit card. Within the platform you can add any extras or upgrades to your packages, meaning that you can simply book and turn up with everything from stationary to sandwiches arranged for you.

Whether you are looking for a last-minute off-site meeting for your team or arranging a short-notice board meeting for unexpected guests, our Book It Easy tool is there to support and make it the smoothest process possible.

Our Book It Easy tool embodies all our brand pillars in ensuring that we can support you and your needs in the easiest way possible to save you time and resource whilst delivering exactly what you need for your meeting or event.

Radisson Rewards planner members also can earn valuable points and enjoy more exclusive benefits when choosing Radisson Hotels for their upcoming meetings or events. Not a member yet? Join now and start earning today.

Sponsored Content