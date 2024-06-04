Spotlight on Transport & Logistics – KB Event

KB Event was established in 1992 to offer the corporate, music, live event, and entertainment industries a logistics service unlike any other on the market. With a proactive and can-do approach at its core, KB sets itself apart by offering bespoke logistics solutions tailored to each client’s needs. No event too big, or too small. These services include on-site and full management packages, as well as air and sea freight services. Beyond just transportation, KB Event also offers experienced heads of departments (HODs) and on-site teams to collaborate with production and tour personnel. Together, they ensure seamless management of projects from scheduling, right through to delivery. Recent full-managed projects have included the Rugby World Cup 2023, World Economic Forum, and Mobile World Congress.

In 2008, KB Event became the first event logistics company to gain environmental accreditation for its operations, and the company continues to remain at the forefront of event hauliers for sustainability, having been the first to use non-palm oil HVO Biofuel on events in 2020. In Autumn 2022, KB Event received IQ magazine’s Green Guardians award, and in February 2023, KB Event was the only transport company shortlisted for TPI’s Green Award. In March, KB Event went on to receive the University of Derby’s Sustainability Supplier Award for Best Net Zero Carbon Project. So far this year their non-palm oil HVO Biofuel has been used on tour with Yungblud, Dragcon 2024, Insurtech, Earthfest. They continue to highlight the misconceptions around so-called sustainable transport solutions. In February of 2023, KB’s Managing Director, Richard Burnett sat on GEI15’s panel as the only speaker in the transport field to discuss the current sustainable solutions and alternatives. KB then sponsored GEI16 in February 2024 to continue promoting sustainability in the live events industry.

Post BREXIT, following the opening of KB Event’s depot in the Republic of Ireland, KB Event’s CEO and MD were instrumental in finding a reverse easement solution to the crippling cabotage issues surrounding the BREXIT deal, which ultimately resulted in the continued fulfilment of European tours by UK and EU based event trucking specialists. Our in-house customs team established post-BREXIT can provide information and advice on show goods travelling to the EU and work closely with our Operations teams and clients to ensure that European events and shows have the correct customs documentation before leaving the UK.

KB Event re-opened its London Operation in Wandsworth, and the initial opening has been a great success. With a small range of rigid vehicles based in London, the fleet is set to be expanding soon, with the arrival of 33” Urban Artics.

In February 2023, KB Event were named Favourite Trucking Company (as voted by clients) at the TPI Awards at Battersea’s Evolution.

Contact Details:

HEAD OFFICE:- KB EVENT LTD,

PLYMOUTH AVENUE,

BROOKHILL IND EST,

PINXTON,

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE,

NG16 6NS Tel: +44 (0) 1773 811136 LONDON:- KB EVENT LTD,

10 SMUGGLERS WAY,

DELTA BUSINESS PARK,

WANDSWORTH,

LONDON,

SW18 1EG

Tel: +44 (0) 208-879-3090 EU:- KB EVENT TRUCKING LTD,

BALLYSIMON RD,

MONACLINOE,

CO.LIMERICK,

IRELAND,

V94 P8VF

Tel: 353 (87) 3932278

info@kbevent.com | sales@kbevent.com | www.kbevent.com

ADVERTORIAL FEATURE