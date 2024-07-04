The Royal Armouries and New Dock Hall – Superhero Suppliers

The Royal Armouries and New Dock Hall is the largest dedicated conference, events, and exhibition space in Leeds. For the last 25 years, the space has offered world-class facilities for conferences, conventions, exhibitions, awards dinners, and corporate events, accommodating up to 2,500 delegates.

Each year, the site hosts 380 national and international events, cementing its reputation as a premier event destination.

With 13 versatile rooms, we host events of countless sizes and layouts.

Whether you need full venue hire for 2,500 or smaller conference facilities for up to 40, the Royal Armouries can accommodate your event.

Excellent transport links make us a popular venue for international and multi-day conferences.

Our unique spaces enable you to create bespoke events tailored to your unique requirements and the Royal Armouries and New Dock Hall provide a versatile blank canvas for event planners.

The three flagship event spaces – the Royal Armouries Hall, the Pearl Suite, and New Dock Hall – are versatile rooms that can be transformed to create unique and memorable events.

The venue has recently undergone a £1.25m refurbishment to create a fresh new façade that reflects the current theme of bringing the outdoors in.

The refurbishment has created several smaller meeting spaces, that offer a cosy, comfortable lounge feel rather than a sterile office space, with lots of natural, sustainable materials and a warm, neutral palette, with an occasional pop of colour. These smaller event spaces are perfect for smaller conferences and exhibitions and come fully supplied with built-in 85″ LED tvs with wireless and HDMI connectivity and a PA system integrated into the TV.

This recent renovation has allowed the Royal Armouries to attract major national conferences such as UKREiiF, that hosted 15,000 guests over three days.

At the Royal Armouries, we are committed to providing comprehensive support for all your event requirements, ensuring a smooth and exceptional conference experience.

Our in-house caterers Royal Armouries Taste can provide delicious cuisine cooked with the finest and freshest ingredients.

Their wide range of menu options ensures you will find food and drink to complement your event. We are on hand to help with dietary requirements and special requests throughout. Our trained allergen champions are available on the day to support your delegate’s needs and supply ease with your conference venue experience.

We are committed to providing comprehensive support for all your event requirements, ensuring a smooth and exceptional conference experience.

We have updated our facilities to bring you the very best in audio-visual technology. Our in-house team, Royal Armouries Live are on hand to help with everything from sound, lighting and staging, to video conferencing and simultaneous interpretation.

The final recent addition to the offerings at the Royal Armouries is the addition of the outdoor space, The Square. Nestled by the serene waters of Leeds Dock, the public square offers a unique and versatile space that can accommodate a whole host of guests.

It can serve as an immersive extra to corporate celebrations and summer barbeques and has already catered for several large commercial events. The Square plays host to a monthly Farmers market and will soon be the centre stage for Leeds Comic Con and even a classic car show.

With 13 versatile rooms, a striking waterfront view and the stunning Royal Armouries Museum in its arsenal, it’s easy to see why the Royal Armouries has welcomed hundreds of thousands of enthusiastic delegates to the city of Leeds for almost a quarter century.

