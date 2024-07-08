BMA House introduces “History of BMA House Tour” to elevate event engagement

In an innovative move to enhance event experiences, BMA House has unveiled the “History of BMA House Tour.” This new offering enriches evening gatherings by engaging attendees with a fascinating exploration of the venue’s historical significance.

The integration of a historical tour, delivered by the BMA Archive team, into events – particularly evening receptions and dinners – can benefit organisers through higher attendee engagement, enriched learning opportunities, and potentially greater attendance due to the unique value-added experience.

The tour is available in two tailored formats to suit different event sizes and preferences:

For groups of fewer than 50, an intimate 30-minute walking tour will guide guests through significant locations such as the Great Hall, Snow and Paget rooms, the Courtyard, and the Garden, ending with a visit to the Prince’s room, with significant Royal connections.

For larger groups, a 15-minute presentation will cover the storied past of BMA House and its notable figures, including connections to icons like Charles Dickens and members of the Royal Family. This presentation can be customised to align with the specific event space being used.

Hannah Robinson, BMA House Venue Manager said, “The ‘History of BMA House Tour’ is designed to make every event extraordinary by offering guests a deeper connection to the venue’s prestigious past. We believe that the opportunity to learn about such a historically significant place will not only enhance the event experience but also inspire greater engagement and attendance.”

These tours are designed to take place before guests are seated for dinner or during a drinks reception.

As a flavour of what the tours have on offer, BMA House has been honoured with several Royal visits, which are detailed in the tour, including:

King George V’s inauguration of BMA House on 13 July 1925.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s 1959 visit for his installation as President of the BMA.

The Prince of Wales’s (now King Charles) 1982 visit during his election as President of the BMA on its 150th anniversary.

Princess Diana’s opening of the new library (today’s Great Hall) in 1986.

The Princess Royal’s unveiling of the newly refurbished Great Hall in 2008.

The tours are available from £300 + VAT depending on availability, bespoke options and group size.

For further information or to book the “History of BMA House Tour” for an event contact events@bma.org.uk.