Superhero Suppliers: The Stage Bus

The Stage Bus is an event production and stage hire with a difference; all of their stages are solar-powered! Based in Birmingham and covering outdoor events nationwide, The Stage Bus proudly boasts an eight-strong fleet of stages that are amongst the most innovative around.

So what makes their stages stand out from the crowd? As mentioned, all of the units are solar-powered which makes them a great option for events where sustainability is as much of a focus as great sound quality. In addition to this, TSB stages are fully integrated, with lighting, PA and sound system built in so that the hassle of booking in essential equipment is taken away from the customer. The stages are fast-deploy and can be set-up in around an hour (knocking spots off traditional stages which often require time-consuming builds and breakdowns) This also means that TSB stage units are driven on site in one vehicle, reducing carbon footprint even further and can be operated by one crew member, cutting human resources and crew costs even further. These stages really are super low-maintenance whilst being efficient and sounding and looking great to boot.

The Stage Bus launched their Stage Box concept unit in 2019 and has manufactured one a year since to meet demand for this innovative stage. Built into a shipping container, The Stage Box has a powerful Ohm Vela line array PA system which can cover up to 8000, hydraulic height-adjustable legs, a 90″ screen in the rear wall and full LED colour changing lighting rig with control. This unit can be easily installed as a modular system if stageside screens are required or to be part of a larger modular installation. The Stage Box has provided stage and sound at the UEFA 2020 Euros Finals Fan Zone in Trafalgar Square, London Marathon’s Rainbow Row, Battersea Power Station and the Dr Marten’s Boot Fair amongst others.

The Stage Bus has seen a sharp uptick in organisers actively seeking their services out due to their green credentials for single-day and shorter-term events. With more and more events needing to meet green targets, The Stage Bus is helping many of them meet their objectives. In addition to being fuel efficient, solar-powered and using smart engineering, The Stage Bus continues its green ethos at its HQ, carrying out all repairs and maintenance in-house and operating a zero-to-landfill policy. They heat their office with waste timber and are in the process of powering their workshop by solar power. The team is also using their engineering know-how to electrify one of its lorries as an additional option for green-conscious clients.All of the stages are designed and manufactured in-house by a team of knowledgeable and skilled engineers who are focused on sustainability and sound. TSB prides itself on running a greenminded workspace, where virtually nothing goes to landfill and the priority of the workshop team is very much on repair and restoration.

From their smallest Camper Stage (a vintage Mark I Ford Transit Van which has been cleverly converted into a quirky mobile stage) playing to 500, to their show-stopping Truck Stage which plays to 8000, there is a sustainable stage solution for most events. Stage units are available for the smallest single-day events right up to longer term lease-hires.

SPONSORED CONTENT