Superhero Suppliers – Noodle Live

Noodle Live was established in 2012 with the goal of providing event organizers with cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions. We are a global team of passionate events professionals who have been committed to innovation and true sustainability since the very beginning.

Our mission is to empower event planners with the technology they need to create an unforgettable attendee event experience. To streamline processes like registration, session scanning and lead capture, offering them a way to quantify their events’ success by collecting the essential data to demonstrate ROI.

A return to on-life, meaningful events in 2024

After years of online and hybrid events during the pandemic, event planners are now looking to create immersive, memorable event experiences for in person attendees. This involves a balance between having the right event tech to create a seamless flow between event registration, badging, attendee experience and data tracking, all of which nurture spaces where true human connections can occur.

Event planners are starting to become ever more innovative in harnessing event tech, memorable experiences, and personalisation to ensure that attendees feel supported to make truly meaningful and lasting connections.

And event tech companies like Noodle Live have a vital role to play in helping to create these experiences by providing the software and data platforms to facilitate true attendee connection and engagement.

Truly sustainable event tech

Everyone in events industry knows that planning and running events is currently energy & resource heavy. This means that sustainability has moved beyond just a conversation to a core part of the event planning process that allows us to mitigate and improve the impact our events have on society and the environment. Moving beyond marketing, this year we have seen event planners really starting to act when it comes to introducing environmental measures that make their events more sustainable.

At Noodle we place the sustainability of our operations and our clients’ events at the core of everything we do, and this means we try and make our software, hardware and consumables as environmentally friendly as possible.

This includes

• Working with trusted global delivery partners in areas local to your events

• Partnering with Planet Mark to certify our carbon reduction journey and offer their world-class carbon accounting platform to our clients to help them measure and reduce the impact of their events

• Reducing the impact of our data storage and servers by using AWS who have on average 84% reduction in energy used and will be run on 100% renewable energy by 2025

• Offering the latest, most sustainable materials for our event consumables

• Working with global partners who offer full recycling of all our badges and lanyards

One of the best ways to reduce carbon is to make things as simple and easy as possible!

One of the fastest ways of reducing the carbon impact of your events is to make them as local as possible and it’s for this reason that at Noodle Live, we offer our in-event tech as a self-serve option for our clients.

For years, we have offered a ‘self-serve’ plug-n-play option for our platform and badging services that allow event planners to manage their costs at the same time as delivering a smooth, sustainable registration experience for attendees.

Many of our clients have multiple, smaller events throughout the year which lend themselves to lower cost, complete self-serve onsite tech models. And this is why a ‘self-serve’ model of event badging, check in, session scanning and even lead capture, makes sense for a large proportion of our client base. At Noodle, our platform and badging solution allows our clients to access an easy to use option that comprises a laptop or tablet paired with a label printer, QR code scanner and NFC reader as optional additions, depending on the level of sophistication desired.

This year, we want to really push the boundaries of what is possible in sustainable event technology. We would love to connect and explore how we can help you deliver outstanding events that truly deliver on ease of planning, exceptional attendee journeys and social and environmental impact.

