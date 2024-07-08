Central Hall Westminster marks 25 years of successful event delivery

Central Hall Westminster has kicked off celebrations for its 25th anniversary in style with a spectacular showcase event.

New and existing clients as well as leading industry professionals helped celebrate the landmark year at the event on 4 July by indulging in delicious food prepared by Green & Fortune and listening to a spine-tingling live performance by Get Gospel.

The afternoon-to-evening extravaganza also included venue tours, giveaways and a nostalgic panel discussion looking back at 25 Years of Memorable Events at the flagship venue while exploring the exciting innovations that are in the pipeline to ensure it continues to attract world-class events.

Moderated by Lesley Whyte of Custard, the discussion with Emma Williams, chief operating officer, Green & Fortune; Jonjo Glynn, venues director, White Light; Laura Hamilton, head of events at PIXL, Suzanne Singleton, head of associations and citywide bids at London & Partners and Sarah Franczak, chief operating officer at Central Hall Westminster, explored the memorable moments and the evolution of its events during the last quarter of a century.

The discussion showcased how Central Hall Westminster has been at the forefront, adapting to the ever-evolving events landscape. This highlighted the increasing sophistication and significant investment in technology and the importance of innovating food and beverage offerings to meet the changing needs of today’s attendees as well as the growing emphasis on ESG and sustainability.

Housed in the Methodist Central Hall in London, which opened in 1912, Central Hall Westminster Ltd has operated as an events venue since 1999 and has been a blueprint for supporting other Methodist Churches nationally. The company’s success inspired the creation of Central Hall Venues, expanding its reach with the City of Edinburgh Methodist Church in late 2020, followed by Central Methodist Church York in summer 2021.

In the last 25 years, the central London venue has hosted thousands of events, many with cultural and historical significance, such as Care International’s March4Women in 2019 and the publication day of the Report for the Infected Blood Inquiry in May 2024.

Ongoing investment in the historic venue’s facilities, including the recent installation of a state-of-the-art audio solution in its iconic Great Hall, have continued to attract clients and seal Central Hall Westminster’s position as one of London’s leading events venues.

The showcase on 4 July starts a calendar of events designed to celebrate Central Hall Westminster’s 25 years as an events venue, including an event for its team to commemorate the best moments from the past 25 years and an extended celebration with the Methodist Church.

Following the cutting of a commemorative cake, Sarah Ainsworth, chief executive of Central Hall Venues, said: “This celebration is a special occasion for our venue, and I am delighted to honour this milestone with our dedicated team, suppliers, and event professionals who make Central Hall Westminster a truly unique place in the heart of London. Over the past 25 years, we have hosted historical events that have shaped our legacy and cemented our position in the city’s rich cultural landscape. We are proud of all the past achievements and excited about what is to come.”