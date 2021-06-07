Top Tents for Events

With the return of outdoor events on the horizon, Event Industry News takes a look at some of the best Tents for Events.

From pole tents to tipis, temporary structures and inflatables, whatever the weather we have you covered.

These companies are ready to hit the ground running and help you create your next event.

Renewed demand for Tents and Structures as the Special Event Industry returns to the “old” normal

As the largest tent and clear span manufacturer in the Americas, Anchor Industries carries a wide selection of Special Event and Commercial Tents for weddings, sporting events, corporate functions, commencements, festivals and fairs, family gatherings and more.

Advertisement

During the pandemic Anchor provided their clients with new ideas and uses for tents by expanding into new markets and developing certified, engineered, snow-loaded tents to extend the rental season through the winter months.

Stretch tent products to meet your business needs from Freeform

Freeform® tents are stretch tent manufacture specialists, based in Cape Town, South Africa and exporting to the world. We are 100% committed to building solid customer relationships and developing premium quality products that will deliver the greatest returns to tent rental businesses across the globe.

For the past 17 years Freeform® has pioneered the development of the extraordinary stretch tent concept to create tents that deliver unmatched value to tent rental businesses and commercial spaces. As a brand built on our commitment to quality, we have earned the loyalty of more than 150 tent rental companies in more than 30 countries worldwide. We are driven by a constant desire to improve, innovate and deliver a product that will support and grow your tent rental business.

Tentipi, supplying authentic Nordic tipis to forward-thinking organisations and creative individuals since 1989

Tentipi was established in 1989 in Swedish Lapland by its founder and CEO Bengt Grahn. They still make tents there today, and Bengt is still very much the visionary at the forefront of the business.

Bengt was inspired by the traditional design of the Nordic kåta, a traditional cone shaped shelter, made with a frame of wooden poles covered in animal hides.

GL events: iconic structures and total solutions

GL EVENTS – Evian Championship 2018 Evian Golf

GL events is well-known in the events space for some pretty iconic temporary structures – from the elegant practicality of our flagship Absolute range, through to our eye-catching Apex pyramid structure.

The Absolute is a regular feature at many key sporting and social dates in the events calendar across UK and Europe. The choice of custom structural elements, and additional enhancements makes Absolute supremely versatile. Whether flooded with natural light for a spacious and airy feel, or something altogether more opulent and intimate, the quality and flexibility of Absolute makes it well suited to creating impactful environments and thrilling hospitality experiences.

Gala Tent: supplying high quality temporary structures at universally accessible prices

Established in 1999 and now leading its field, Gala Tent has developed a solid reputation for supplying high quality temporary structures at universally accessible prices. The company is renowned for own-brand product development and patent protected design and manufacture of commercial grade modular marquees and pop-up gazebos.

There are many products in the Gala Tent range which are suitable for events and hospitality applications, and as such the company goes to great lengths to provide solid advice in selecting the most appropriate structure, either through its team of experts who can provide telephone support, or through its online Advice Centre and Interactive Brochures.

Stretch tents for the festival industry

A row of Intent stretch tents at Hurlingham Polo

Intent is a UK based stretch tent company providing stretch cover to the events industry and hospitality sector since 2006. While their MyTent offering caters for all things pubs, restaurants and bars, Intent focus on large scale stretch marquees for events and festivals taking place around the UK.

Live, commercial, urban

From Festivals to Sports Events, Activations to Awards, Intent has over 20,000 sqm of tents at their independent warehouse based in South West London, the perfect location for getting out and on the road to some of the UK’s best festivals and events. They really do make big stage dreams come to life and are experienced in providing large volumes of bar tents on behalf of commercial brands at festivals.