Insert Productions appoint Matt Rakowski as Marketing Manager

Insert Productions are delighted to announce the appointment of Matt Rakowski as Marketing Manager. Managing Director Danny Pearce discussed the appointment: “We’re excited to welcome Matt to Insert so he can help give our projects the exposure they deserve. Matt has many years experience of understanding engaging technology and presenting it in a way which helps prospective customers understand the benefits of these innovations. Alongside marketing the full-service technical production services of Insert Productions, Matt will help to raise the profile of our creative content division, Voxel Studios. Matt brings extensive experience of promoting interactive digital content.”

Commenting on his new role, Matt said: “It sounds like a cliche but I’m really excited to join Insert Productions. When the opportunity became available, I jumped forward with both feet. What makes this position special to me is that it draws on so much of my previous experience, working in an industry I love. I’m delighted to be reunited with Danny, Alex and other former colleagues for whom I

have the greatest respect. Between Insert and Voxel, the services and solutions we offer are truly game-changing for our clients. It’s my role to help prospective customers understand how we can help them maximise engagement at events and get people talking about their brands. I love the storytelling aspect of my job and cannot wait to get out on site, experience our productions and help people see what we can do for them.”

Insert Productions are a full-service technical production specialist based in Shrewsbury. Over the past year Insert Productions have worked with the UK’s leading agencies and exhibition stand builders to create jaw-dropping events for brands such as Microsoft, Adidas, Netflix and Tik Tok in the UK and abroad. Insert will service as much or as little as you need them to, from a simple screen at an exhibition to full technical production including video, audio, lighting, rigging and power distribution for large live events.

Specialists in interactive digital content for events, Voxel Studios are a 10 strong team of developers and designers based in Manchester. From motion graphic animation and touchscreen apps to augmented reality and interactive games—Voxel Studios have an impressive portfolio to increase engagement and maximise the ROI of your next event.