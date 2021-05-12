GL events: iconic structures and total solutions

GL events is well-known in the events space for some pretty iconic temporary structures – from the elegant practicality of our flagship Absolute range, through to our eye-catching Apex pyramid structure.

The Absolute is a regular feature at many key sporting and social dates in the events calendar across UK and Europe. The choice of custom structural elements, and additional enhancements makes Absolute supremely versatile. Whether flooded with natural light for a spacious and airy feel, or something altogether more opulent and intimate, the quality and flexibility of Absolute makes it well suited to creating impactful environments and thrilling hospitality experiences.

It boasts several stand-out benefits – powder coated white doors, windows and panel beams offer a clean, crisp finish; while our integrated gutter system conceals unsightly exterior components within the panel beam.

Available with a choice of 4 distinctive roof profiles, the Absolute is also available as a double or triple deck structure, where the benefits of a 4m leg height on ground and middle floors contribute to an amazing sense of light and openness. As a Disability Confident company, GL events ensures that all our structures are fully accessible and we stock items such as lifts to ensure that no area of our multi-deck Absolute building is inaccessible for any guest.

However, we are very much aware that temporary buildings are only one element of your event, and this is why we offer a “full solution” service, delivering all the infrastructure necessary to bring your event vision to life. From designing the look and feel of your structure, incorporating cladding, fit out, branding and furniture, through to offering HVAC, lighting, toilet facilities, as well as kitchens and back of house space – we really can do it all.

GL EVENTS – Evian Championship 2018 Evian Golf

The benefits of this approach to you, the customer, are ease of communication – you only need to deal with one Project Manager who will take care of the rest for you; peace of mind – in uncertain times for the events industry you are in the safe hands of a secure supplier, who prioritises quality of product & service and health & safety in all we do; and sustainability, showcasing a meaningful duty of care for the environment and the communities in which we operate.

So when you choose a temporary structure from GL events, you also choose:

reassurance that we are committed to maximising the event experience for your customer as well as driving cost savings for you.

a team with a passion for quality, an eye for detail, and a flair for innovation.

a partnership which will provide dedicated project management on time, and with minimal disruption to your venue, your stakeholders and your customers.

a reputation founded on customer care – on listening to our clients’ needs and developing our service accordingly – all of which means that you can rely on GL events to deliver your vision and exceed your expectations.

We like to think that our structures and our solutions speak for themselves. Why not take a look… www.glevents.co.uk or speak to one of our team https://www.glevents.co.uk/contact-us/

