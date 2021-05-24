Stretch tent products to meet your business needs from Freeform

Freeform® tents are stretch tent manufacture specialists, based in Cape Town, South Africa and exporting to the world. We are 100% committed to building solid customer relationships and developing premium quality products that will deliver the greatest returns to tent rental businesses across the globe.

For the past 17 years Freeform® has pioneered the development of the extraordinary stretch tent concept to create tents that deliver unmatched value to tent rental businesses and commercial spaces. As a brand built on our commitment to quality, we have earned the loyalty of more than 150 tent rental companies in more than 30 countries worldwide. We are driven by a constant desire to improve, innovate and deliver a product that will support and grow your tent rental business.

We offer a range of stretch tent products to meet your business needs:

Our modular bedouin tents allow you to link two or more tents together to create any size area or event configuration. This gives rental companies the capacity to service both small and large events with the same tent stock. Standard modular tents can be manufactured to any size from 20m² to 600m². Tents are neatly joined with our advanced keder guttering system and are manufactured to allow for accurate tie-off point alignment.

Our range of unique hybrid or special-shape stretch tents include the Festibar, the Manta Series, the Octa Series and the F200/400/600 and 1000 Series. These tents come in a range of sizes and are very popular options for markets, festivals, weddings, expos, trade shows, refreshment stations and brand activations.

We offer a full in-house stretch tent custom-fit service for restaurants, hotels, outdoor venues, churches and social spaces in corporate environments. This area of our business has seen massive expansion in the last year, with many businesses needing to adapt their spaces to meet COVID-19 safety regulations. Tent rental businesses have been quick to reposition themselves to service this new market using our custom-fit solutions, which turn outdoor areas into revenue-generating covered spaces. No matter the size, shape or complexity of the area, we can design and manufacture a semi-permanent stretch tent or canopy to fit – beautifully!

Freeform® tents are fire certified for the global marketplace (Europe, Germany, Britain, Australia, France and the USA).

Engineering tent books available for certain sizes.

Manufactured for maximum durability. More rentals = greater returns.

Competitively priced.

Fastest turnaround times in the industry.

Rigging training provided, worldwide.

If you’re looking to start a tent rental business or already in the game and wanting to develop a relationship with a trusted provider of premium stretch tent products, contact us now to find out how we can help you:

