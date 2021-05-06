Stretch tents for the festival industry

Intent is a UK based stretch tent company providing stretch cover to the events industry and hospitality sector since 2006. While their MyTent offering caters for all things pubs, restaurants and bars, Intent focus on large scale stretch marquees for events and festivals taking place around the UK.

A row of Intent stretch tents at Hurlingham Polo

Live, commercial, urban



From Festivals to Sports Events, Activations to Awards, Intent has over 20,000 sqm of tents at their independent warehouse based in South West London, the perfect location for getting out and on the road to some of the UK’s best festivals and events. They really do make big stage dreams come to life and are experienced in providing large volumes of bar tents on behalf of commercial brands at festivals.

London Cocktail Week at The Truman Brewery

Design, planning, delivery

Intent’s specialist team of designers are able to lift your idea off the page and bring it life via 3D CAD drawings and RAMS as standard. They also have a trained and professional team of riggers who will come to your site and build in a quick, safe and efficient way. As well as having a personalised account manager they can also organise structural reports and the relevant paperwork to provide security that your festival stretch tent is rigged safely.

Advertisement

info@intentproductions.com

SPONSORED CONTENT