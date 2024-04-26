New CEO for Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Dean Rees has been appointed by Melton Mowbray Town Estate as its new chief executive officer; the Town Estate is a charitable body that organises a variety of live entertainment in its public spaces, including parks and recreational areas.

Rees joins the Town Estate with an impressive track record of innovation in revitalising event and community spaces. He was behind the award-winning success of the East of England Arena and Events Centre, taking it from a local showground to a busy event and exhibition venue that hosted some of the largest outdoor events in the calendar, including Plantworx, MCN Festival of Motorcycling, New Wine Festival, and The National Motorhome and Caravan Show. Previously, he has worked as international sales director for Reed Exhibitions (RX), based in the United Arab Emirates, in business development for Birmingham Botanical Gardens and as events manager for The National Maritime Museum.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate chair, Graham Bett, welcomed Rees, “I am delighted to announce Dean’s appointment; he brings with him a wealth of experience and commercial acumen. The Town Estate owns many spaces that are ideally suited for live events of all kinds, and there is ample scope to expand upon these and capitalise on the proximity of good road and rail links to local and national urban areas.”

“Dean will work with the board, local partners, and other organisations to develop a range of new ideas to increase the variety and quality of events for local residents and bring visitors and revenue into the town,” concluded Graham Bett.

Rees has already secured several new events, and has many other developments in the pipeline.

Rees explains, “Having lived in Melton Mowbray for four years, the success of the Town Estate is close to my heart. There is so much potential to make the town an even more vibrant and successful place to live and visit with a lively event culture; it will be my role to use the Town Estate’s resources to make that happen. We want organisers of outdoor events to realise that there is a centrally located, versatile and welcoming venue right here in the heart of Leicestershire.”