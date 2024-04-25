Rockstar Energy presents Creamfields unveils £2 million investment towards site improvements

Rockstar Energy Drink presents Creamfields returns to Daresbury in Cheshire this August Bank Holiday weekend, the festival which started as a one-day dance festival in 1998 has grown to become one of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals. Part of its success is its ongoing commitment to improving and evolving and this year is no different as the award-winning festival has announced they will be investing £2 million towards site infrastructure. The investment will revolutionise key areas of the festival site, enhancing accessibility, sustainability, and amenities, while also introducing upgrades to essential services across the grounds.

Key highlights of the investment include:

Indoor Main Stage: Unveiling a new 30,000 capacity Indoor Main Stage, designed to dramatically increase coverage in case of inclement weather

Walkway Access: Construction of 5 miles of new walkways from South Car Parks to Campsite village + Gold, Silver, Cream and Blue Campsites, ensuring easier access for campers. Plus, installation of additional trackway across the site to improve access

Enhanced Amenities: Introduction of a brand-new ‘Food and Drink Village’ within the event arena providing seating and shelter, as well as a sheltered Chillout Area with seating located inside the Campsite Village. Plus, expanding food offerings to include budget friendly meal deals and enhancing menus to accommodate specific dietary needs.

Expanded Accommodation Options: Expanding the highly sought-after Dreamfields and Pre-Pitch accommodation options on site, which consistently sell-out

Sustainability Initiative: A new sustainability and community campaign, working with BetterNotStop

Infrastructure Enhancements: Implementation of new and improved water pipeline system installed across the site, improving the quantity and pressure of water for drinking points, toilets and showers, a full-fibre comms system into campsite areas and village to improve connectivity for traders delivering a faster service. Introducing a wheel wash system for site vehicles to improve road surfaces and alleviate traffic congestion.

Enhanced Infrastructure: Extensive improvements to the field drainage systems to mitigate potential disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions.

Sustainability Measures: Introduction of a new refuse system in the event arena to improve recycling and waste removal, complementing the festival’s existing sustainability commitment.

This year’s investment into site infrastructure underscores Creamfields’ long-term commitment to future-proofing the event against adverse weather conditions and enhancing the festival experience for attendees.

Limited resale tickets go live 9am (BST) Friday 26th April