Gala Tent: supplying high quality temporary structures at universally accessible prices

Established in 1999 and now leading its field, Gala Tent has developed a solid reputation for supplying high quality temporary structures at universally accessible prices. The company is renowned for own-brand product development and patent protected design and manufacture of commercial grade modular marquees and pop-up gazebos.

There are many products in the Gala Tent range which are suitable for events and hospitality applications, and as such the company goes to great lengths to provide solid advice in selecting the most appropriate structure, either through its team of experts who can provide telephone support, or through its online Advice Centre and Interactive Brochures.

Using strong steel framework, the flagship product in Gala Tent’s range is the marquee. They are available in 22 sizes, ranging from the compact 3m x 2m, up to the vast 6m x 24m, which is capable of covering around 200 people.

Whilst the framework is all of the same high quality, the marquees are available in two cover materials to ensure most budgets are covered. The entry-level 240gsm Polyethylene (PE) covers are a double-coated woven material, which let the marquee provide a functional enclosure for clients, guests and staff alike. For a more premium surround, the 650gsm Elite PVC covers are a cut-above. All of the marquee sidewalls come complete with elegant Georgian style windows, but with the added benefit of privacy blinds in each one.

Advertisement

The Gala Tent Fusion Marquee is an ultra-strong modular marquee which uses hard-wearing aluminium extrusions in the framework, tensioning systems and premium quality 650gsm PVC in the covers. It is available in widths of 6m or 9m, and with the modular design of the components, can be extended to unlimited lengths, although the largest standard size is 9m x 30m, which can cover over 450 people.

The frame and the covers are created using individual 3m bays, which mean that the Fusion is easily the most versatile structure in the Gala Tent range, as a single marquee can be extended or reduced in size according to the needs of the event.

For something easier to erect at an event, the Gala Shade Pro 50 is the tent of choice for thousands of satisfied clients. They are as suited for street food vendors as they are for motorsport teams, and have been deployed as market trader stalls in place of old-style frameworks across the country.

The Pro 50 is available up to 4m x 8m, which can cover around 40 people, and is made using superior aluminium framework with 50mm hexagonal legs, profile aluminium joints and fixings, and an external peak-pole spring, which enables the structure to flex in windy conditions without added strain on the framework.

The 600 denier PVC-coated polyester covers are customisable with either heat-pressed vinyl logos for a simple design, or full colour-matched dye-sublimation printing processes for something more intricate.

SPONSORED CONTENT