As the largest tent and clear span manufacturer in the Americas, Anchor Industries carries a wide selection of Special Event and Commercial Tents for weddings, sporting events, corporate functions, commencements, festivals and fairs, family gatherings and more.

During the pandemic Anchor provided their clients with new ideas and uses for tents by expanding into new markets and developing certified, engineered, snow-loaded tents to extend the rental season through the winter months.

In addition to its core Tent and Clear Span products, Anchor has also engineered and developed a line of Personal Protection Equipment products (PPE). Restaurants, retail stores, theme parks, schools and universities, and many other market segments have purchased these protective barriers to promote social distancing and keep everyone safe. As proud as the company is to have manufactured these PPE products, it is also happy to see fewer of these PPE products being sold, and a renewed demand for Tents and Structures as the Special Event Industry returns to the “old” normal.

Looking ahead to the summer and autumn of 2021, the company is expecting an elevated demand from the wedding industry. Many of the weddings and one-time events that were scheduled for the 2020 season have been rescheduled for 2021. One of Anchor’s most popular new products for the wedding market is their Aurora® Sailcloth Tent. With its varying height peaks, rounded ends, catenary eave lines and luminous translucent fabric, the intimate, nostalgic aesthetic that the Aurora® delivers is a must-have offering and solution for prospective brides and grooms.

The show-stopping Aurora®, marries the essence of the Sailcloth Tent’s appeal with the renowned quality and engineering expertise Anchor’s clientele demands. Aurora® has raised the bar and redefined the look of tension tents. Nautical touches and a characteristic shape are often cited as key elements of the appeal, but the true essence of the allure is the luminous beauty it suffuses into an event by day, and radiates to the surroundings by night. Anchor’s Sailcloth tent is made of proprietary laminated vinyl that stays true to form. The result is enhanced protection and security that give a rental company peace of mind and ecstatic clients.

Aurora® is more than a fair-weather tent thanks to the ability to seal tent walls to the tent top. Our revolutionary, patent-pending WeatherShield™ wall to eave-sealing technology, named a 2015 IFAI Innovation Award winner, eliminates the gaps that let in wind and rain. Aurora® sets the stage for luminous beauty and unique protection from the elements.

