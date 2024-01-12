BMA House – Gold winners at Greengage Sustainability Awards 2024

‘We only went and won GOLD!‘

The the BMA House Venues team took home a Gold winning trophy at the Greengage Sustainability Awards 2024.

During a fantastic afternoon at the QEII Centre, which brought together the industry’s top sustainability event professionals, BMA House were delighted to take home ‘Sustainability initiative – meeting venue’, a remarkable triumph for everyone involved. This award recognises the sheer amount of hard work, passion, dedication and time invested in making BMA House’s beautiful building a successful & sustainable place in which to work and deliver outstanding events.

‘Up against strong competition from ACC Liverpool, Kia Oval and Spaces at The Spine, we felt very lucky to be awarded a Gold position and couldn’t have done it without some key people at BMA;’ said Rebecca Hurley, Venue Marketing Manager. ‘A special thanks goes to those in Estates, CSER, and our incredible catering partner, Company of Cooks, who have all helped us make BMA House the successful and reputable venue that it is.’

‘We’re so proud of our achievements and in the competitive national market it is a challenge to stand out from the crowd – we are delighted that we have been able to do just that!’

More information on the awards can be found here:

https://www.greengage.solutions/awards

