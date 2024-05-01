Validar shortlisted for Event Technology Award

Validar was founded in 2005 based upon our Founders experience as a receiver of data from events. He used to manage a large sales team for a public company, and recognized an opportunity to help Event Marketers better understand and articulate their true value. We believe most Event Marketers do not get the full credit they deserve for their hard work, and it is our goal to capture the true economic impact their event content had in generating renewed interest and pipeline.

EventScore is an engagement platform that Validar enhanced during the Pandemic. Event producers needed a tool they coulevent d use to encourage, recognize, and reward attendee engagement with the intent of raising engagement overall. Whether it be encouraging attendees to consume content, request meetings, engage with exhibitors, or provide feedback on sessions. Event Producers can now drive engagement activity they want, on a single event or across a series of Digital, Physical or Hybrid events. Brands can now recognize and reward community members just like their favorite Airline or Hotel Rewards program.

EventScore is fully integrated with a corporate gifting platform called Loop & Tie. Gifts can be curated by type and distributed on a point threshold basis just like an Arcade Prize Counter, or random drawings.

It has been proven to increase engagement, exhibitor value, and evaluation response rates.

Validar’s core platform solutions are offered on an ala-carte basis and is comprised of the following components:

EventScore – Gamification that recognizes and rewards Attendee to Session, Attendee to Exhibitor, and Session feedback engagement. vCheckin Onsite Registration – Custom onsite check in application with on demand badge printing. vCapture Lead Retrieval product Suite– Custom lead retrieval product suite integrated with Salesforce. Validar Session Attendance Tracking – Scanning or passive tracking with BLE. EventHub Attendee Tool – Attendee facing tool used for dynamic session evaluations, meeting requests from sessions, and My Score tab to see engagement points earned.

If Validar is deployed well, you will have an excellent marketing tool to help drive attendee behavior that is important to you. We’ve seen some extraordinary results of brands increasing KPI’s such as the following:

Session evaluation response rates

Average sessions attended per attendee

Attendee to Exhibitor visit percentage

Average number of exhibitors visited per attendee.

A loyalty program focused on encouraging behavior that aligns with your event program intent can be very useful!

