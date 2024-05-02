The PIE: Transforming knowledge and networks

Clare Gossage is COO & co-founder at The PIE (Professionals in International Education), which since launching in 2011 has become the sector’s hub, ‘transforming knowledge and networks’.

This episode is a deep dive into The PIE, looking at its history, its drivers and the big splash it’s made in events-world.

An avowed internationalist, Clare studied languages, taking a job in marketing at the University of Arts, London, after she graduated. Meeting Amy Baker and Jane Gilham and discovering there wasn’t a media platform that addressed the whole of the billion-dollar international education sector, brought a team together to build one and call it PIE.

Taking questions from host James Dickson, Clare discusses the brand’s evolution, from its digital news platform, still going strong, the quarterly print magazine that ‘folded’ during the pandemic, to the awards and to PIE Live.

The conversation focuses on the founders’ fluidity, their nous, and how, without any experience of the industry, that overcame ‘cultural nuances’ and took their events across the world to extraordinary success.

