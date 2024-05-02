Industry Trailblazer Julius Solaris Honoured with Outstanding Contribution Award at Event Technology Awards U.S. and Canada

The Event Technology Awards U.S. and Canada proudly announces the winners of its latest edition. Among the esteemed recipients is industry luminary Julius Solaris, who has been lauded with the esteemed Outstanding Contribution Award for his profound impact and innovative contributions to the field of event technology.

Julius Solaris, Founder of Boldpush renowned for his pioneering work, has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of the industry. Solaris has consistently championed technological advancements and best practices, earning him widespread acclaim and respect.

In addition to Julius Solaris’s monumental recognition, other notable winners emerged triumphant at the event. Evessio secured two prestigious awards, underscoring their commitment to excellence and innovation. Likewise, Bizzabo, a leading platform for event experiences, clinched two accolades, further solidifying their position as a frontrunner in the industry.

Reflecting on the significance of the awards, Co-founder of the Event Technology Awards, Adam Parry, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “This year’s winners exemplify the spirit of innovation and excellence that drives our industry forward. We are thrilled to honor the remarkable achievements of Julius Solaris, as well as the outstanding contributions of all the winners. Their dedication to pushing the boundaries of event technology continues to inspire and elevate the entire community.”

For more information about the Event Technology Awards and the complete list of winners, please visit https://eventtechnologyawards.com/live/en/page/home