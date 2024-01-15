Cvent acquires Jifflenow and iCapture to expand its trade show and conference offerings

Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, has announced that it has acquired Jifflenow, a leading B2B 1:1 and group appointments scheduling solution and iCapture, an award-winning lead capture solution. As in-person events have returned as a critical channel for driving growth, hundreds of global organisations rely on Jifflenow to schedule and manage high-quality B2B appointments and iCapture for their trade show and conference lead capture needs.

With these acquisitions, Cvent further expands its Event Marketing and Management platform, offering enhanced solutions to help organisations:

Maximise trade show impact by facilitating meetings and appointments with the highest-value customers and prospects: Trade shows are a large and growing category of marketing programme spend, offering unique opportunities for sales and marketing teams to reach and engage new audiences and connect with their prospects and customers face-to-face. However, organising, managing and tracking onsite appointments – through multiple systems and manual processes like email, calendar holds and spreadsheets – leads to wasted time and lost opportunities. With the addition of Jifflenow’s technology, Cvent gives organisations an easy way to ensure executives and sales teams are maximising their time on the trade show floor by meeting with the most important customers and prospects. In addition, these new capabilities not only maximise the number of important appointments that are held, but also enable previously offline conversations to be tracked and actioned after the event ends.

Increase the number of event leads: Trade shows are a vital part of an organisation’s awareness and lead generation strategy. By acquiring iCapture, Cvent now helps organisations get more out of every trade show with a consistent, customisable and easy-to-use universal lead capture solution. By eliminating fragmented, unreliable lead capture tools that have to be re-learned from show to show, organisations can boost lead volume with a standardised system that meets their unique lead capture needs.

Better qualify and convert trade show leads: 74% of marketers(1) say events are their most important demand generation tactic, and with its highly configurable qualification questions and robust CRM integrations, iCapture facilitates more intelligent and efficient lead capture onsite. In addition, Jifflenow simplifies the process of booking qualified appointments at the event to convert these leads into business opportunities. This powerful combination streamlines post-event follow-up and enables sales and marketing professionals to easily capture, qualify and convert their leads with greater speed, consistency and visibility.

“The Jifflenow team is excited to continue its mission to transform meeting automation as an integral part of Cvent, a clear leader that continues to transform the meetings and events industry,” said Hari Shetty, CEO and Founder of Jifflenow. “Last year, we unveiled an expanded partnership and integration with Cvent, and today’s announcement is an exciting evolution of our relationship. It takes a highly committed team to reach the level of success that we have achieved, and we’re excited to leverage Cvent’s global scale, research and development resources and robust partner ecosystem to continue to innovate to help organisations capitalise on their trade shows and conferences.”

“Trade shows and conferences offer some of the highest quality engagements sales teams will encounter, and iCapture was founded nearly 12 years ago with a single goal in mind: helping organisations capture those engagements and turn them into revenue-generating opportunities,” said Brady Roberts, President and Co-Founder of iCapture. “With organisations investing more in trade shows to reconnect with customers and prospects, now’s a great time to join the Cvent team and add our best-in-class solutions to their platform.”

“Over the past nearly 25 years, we’ve helped power global meetings and events programmes, and these acquisitions highlight our continued commitment to innovation and delivering the best-in-class solutions our customers need to drive their businesses forward,” said Reggie Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Cvent. “We’ve known and respected Hari and Brady since the inception of both Jifflenow and iCapture, and we are extremely excited to welcome their teams to Cvent.”

Cvent’s enhanced trade show and conference solutions will be featured prominently at the company’s user and industry conference, Cvent CONNECT 2024, to be held 10-13 June in San Antonio, Texas.