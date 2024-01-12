AGF reveal The World’s Greenest Festivals

36 festivals and events from 14 countries have achieved the AGF Certification for sustainability in 2023

AGF (A Greener Future) is the leader in helping the live sector globally to become greener. AGF Certification is the world’s first and most comprehensive standard for sustainability in the live events sector, for festivals and events reducing waste, emissions and enhancing equality and biodiversity.



It’s been a super busy year and festivals and events from across the world, of all shapes and sizes have continued to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and successfully certified events in 2023 include; We Love Green (FR), American Express Presents BST Hyde Park (UK), Barcelona Film Festival (ES), Boom (PT), Boomtown Fair (UK), Dockyard (NL), Northside (DK), OyaFestivalen (NO), Sziget Festival (HU), Tremor Festival (PT), Primavera Sound (ES).

To be certified events complete a detailed assessment based upon the AGF Framework, including self-assessment, site visits and post event evidence and data to the AGF assessors for an independent auditors report. The AGF Framework includes 11 key themes including local ecosystems and community, travel, food and drinks, energy, waste, EDI and governance.



Jim King, CEO of European Festivals, AEG Presents said: “We’re committed to our green targets at all AEG Presents European Festivals. The best events in the world can also be the most sustainable. To again achieve the Greener Festival Certification at both BST Hyde Park and All Points East is a testament to the hard work of the festival teams to realising this ambition”

Ceremonies will take place at the Green Events & Innovations (GEI16) conference, in partnership with the ILMC, on 27th February in London. GEI will host the International AGF Awards where the very best certified events across a range of green categories will be crowned.

There are more festivals and events currently completing their assessments, which will be announced in due course and applications for 2024 assessments are open. Find out more and apply here.

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said: “The AGF Framework for sustainable events has become extremely comprehensive over the last 15 years. Hats off to all festivals and events that are achieving this certification, which is no small feat. We not only need to prevent further pollution, waste, emissions and biodiversity loss, but we now also need to adapt to the changes already happening around us, as a result of climate change. These festivals and events are ahead of the curve and give many people hope, showing how we can all do things differently whilst having a tonne of fun at the same time.”

Ákos Dominus, Sziget Festival said: “The AGF certification is always highly valuable for us, as it allows us to review and validate our efforts. The detailed input sheet itself is also a great asset to let us understand better our strengths and weaknesses; and to identify action areas. By participating in the Award, we not only gain further knowledge of the subject, but also build strong connections with like-minded people from our industry. This will not only make us more sustainable but also enhance partnerships and competitiveness in the future.”

Festivals and Events making the grade in 2023 are:

Greener Festival and Event certifications – ‘Outstanding’

Boom (PT)

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

Green Gathering (UK)

OyaFestivalen (NO)

Paradise City (BE)

We Love Green (FR)

Greener Festival and Event certifications – ‘Highly Commended’

American Express presents BST Hyde Park (UK)

Cabaret Vert (FR)

Dockyard (NL)

Greenbelt (UK)

I Land Sound (EE)

Northside (DK)

Sonidos Liquidos (ES)

Greener Festival and Event certifications – ‘Commended’

Barcelona Film Festival (ES)

Buenas Noches Producciones Argentina (AR)

Festival de la Luz (ES)

Forwards Festival (UK)

Green Man (UK)

Love Saves the Day (UK)

Luno presents All Points East (UK)

Mystic Garden Festival (NL)

Primavera Sound Barcelona (ES)

Rosendal Garden Party (SE)

Tremor festival (PT)

’Greener Festival and Event certifications – ‘Improvers’

Boomtown Fair (UK)

Brockwell Live (UK)

Camp Quirky (UK)

Das Fest (DE)

Godiva Festival (UK)

Jardin de las Delicias (ES)

Lambeth Country Show (UK)

MadBlue (ES)

Sziget Festival (HU)

Valley Fest (UK)

We Out Here (UK)