ExCeL London publishes sustainability strategy

Carbon neutral event venue ExCeL London, part of ADNEC Group, has today published its Sustainability Strategy that aims to shape the future of events into one that is net zero, resource efficient and equitable for all its stakeholders.

Under the umbrella of ADNEC Group’s wider ESG ambitions, ExCeL’s Sustainability Strategy is driven by five key pillars that support its core business both sustainably and ethically. The pillars cover: Sustainable Venue & Events; People, Culture & Safety; Community & Platform for Change; Clients, Partners & Supply Chain; and Governance & Ethics.

These pillars, and their detailed action plans, were developed following a double materiality assessment undertaken at the end of 2022, with over 600 stakeholder representatives across key groups including event organisers, exhibitors, visitors, employees, suppliers, event industry partners and ExCeL’s local community. During this process, ExCeL identified what’s important to their stakeholders and how Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance can be further improved in the long-term.

ExCeL is London’s largest event venue and remains committed to measuring and reducing its carbon footprint as a signatory for the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge. Since achieving carbon neutrality to the internationally recognised PAS 2060 standard last year, it has since become a Planet Mark Certified Business ensuring that its Scope 1, 2 and core Scope 3 carbon emissions data is verified. The venue’s Net Zero Strategy is currently in development in alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Corporate Net Zero Standard.

The Chairman of ExCeL London, Humaid Al Dhaheri, said: “At ADNEC Group, our objective is to grow in an ethical and responsible way. We want to balance commercial success with positive environmental and social impacts. ExCeL London’s Net Zero Strategy aligns with, and bolsters, our overarching sustainability ambitions under our corporate umbrella. We take pride in ExCeL London’s sustainability efforts, as they resonate with our pledge to generate long-term value for all stakeholders through ethically sound and sustainable practices across our operations.”

ExCeL’s CEO Jeremy Rees commented: “Sustainable development is fundamental to our success. By shaping the future of our events into one that is net zero, resource efficient and equitable, we aim to be a sustainability leader within our industry. I’m proud to say that our Sustainability Strategy is not only embedded in our business planning process but is fully supported by ADNEC Group, the ExCeL Board and the wider ExCeL team.”

ExCeL forms a key part of ADNEC Group’s wider ESG ambitions by determining its own goals in alignment with the Group Strategy, considering the venue’s unique set of material topics and stakeholder needs.

ExCeL’s Sustainability Manager Natalie Skyes added: “A sustainable business isn’t one that continues to do the same thing time and time again, but one that continues to evolve. This strategy details our long-term ambitions to transform our venue and the way we work in collaboration with all our stakeholders, which will ultimately benefit both people and the planet.”

Alongside its Sustainability Strategy, the venue has a long history of sustainable initiatives including a zero waste to landfill policy and even housing one of the UK’s largest wormery – whereby more than 300,000 worms convert leftover food waste into compost for the venue’s green spaces. More recently, they have introduced HVO biodiesel that will eliminate 165 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year, as well as trialling new electric plant and equipment in the transition to a net zero future.