Olympia London reveals plans for new conference facilities

Olympia London announces details for a new conference centre opening in 2026. This addition is part of the £1.3bn regeneration of the iconic venue as it becomes the cornerstone of London’s new visitor destination.

The new conference and event spaces have been designed for flexibility to enable customisable event experiences for conferences, confexes, shows, and product launches. The conference centre will offer large and small meeting spaces, the latest technology, places to eat, drink and chill out, and also comes with its own exhibition space. For event organisers thinking bigger, the conference centre can be opened up to the venue’s established event spaces that are also being enhanced – Olympia Grand, Olympia National and Olympia West. This will enable large events that need maximum floor space to get creative with their floorplans and curate a variety of zones and different visitor experiences within one event.

Anna Golden Commercial Director said: “Our clients have helped us shape the design along with insights from research with conference professionals. The conference and event market is demanding something new and vibrant, scalability, and real flexibility so they can customise the spaces to each event. They also need attendee pulling power from a venue to drive up registrations in this new hybrid-working era. These insights have been the foundation of our design process.”

The conference centre will have a main entrance on Hammersmith Road with its own reception and registration areas.

The facilities will include:

An 850 seat capacity auditorium

11 breakroom rooms with space for 60 to 450

3 boardrooms

2,000 sqm flexible space

A private hire bar/restaurant

2 onsite hotels

Anna Golden Commercial Director added: “This new conference space is so important for the future of venue and the wider Olympia destination. It’ll bring a variety of new international and national events into the heart of London. All the new visitors from these events will also get to experience the cultural and entertainment experiences around the site and two new hotels will also encourage extended stays and boost business tourism for London.”