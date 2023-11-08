Snapmatic offers a live event AI image solution like no other

What makes Snapmatic different from any other AI generation service is the combination of being built specifically for live events (results generated within 5 minutes), but also the accuracy of likeness obtained through multiple image AI training.

It’s not just about the technology behind it. Snapmatic collaborates with client brands and agencies to define what the branded AI-generated output should achieve – the appearance, campaign narrative, and brand representation. These concepts are finessed by our prompt engineers, and integrated into the production pipeline, then carefully tested to ensure alignment with the branded outputs and, most importantly, consistency.

Contact us at hello@snapmatic.me for further details and to arrange a demo.

Sci-Fi Premier.

In June 2023, the world got a glimpse of the future when our AI Booth made its grand debut at the launch of Strange New Worlds Season 2, held at Outernet in London. Commissioned by the pop culture marketing agency, Experience 12, Snapmatic embarked on a thrilling mission: to bring the latest season’s uniform set to life using the power of AI.

Results

The results? Nothing short of AMAZING.

This project was an exhilarating adventure, enriched by the vast universe of intellectual property it encompassed. We put our AI Booth through its paces, pushing the boundaries of accuracy and consistency, catering to users of all shapes and sizes. The uniforms of this season became the canvas, and our AI created masterpieces.

A Repeat Performance

Due to its overwhelming popularity, the AI Booth was invited to make a triumphant return just two weeks later at the Paramount+ event during London Pride.

A Testament to Possibilities

This journey with Strange New Worlds Season 2 was more than just a project; it was a testament to the boundless possibilities of AI technology. It showcased the ability to turn sci-fi dreams into reality and left audiences in awe of what’s possible when creativity meets cutting-edge innovation.

