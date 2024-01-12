15Hatfields’ sustainability efforts are rewarded with a special accolade

15Hatfields’ ongoing mission to make events more sustainable, received special recognition at the annual Greengage Sustainability Awards.

The leading London venue was awarded the prestigious new Positive Impact title, for its relentless determination to champion change in the events sector. In particular, its painstaking work to eradicate palm oil from the venue achieved critical acclaim.

Determined to continually push the boundaries, the team spent three years removing the versatile oil, which is present in so many foods, consumables and cleaning products from the venue, as part of its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. As a result, in April 2023 it was able to host the first palm oil free event – a glitzy awards dinner for 150 people for longstanding client Convenzis Education.

Achieving its mission has led to 15Hatfields successfully placing the palm oil problem on the agenda, as it challenges the event industry to think differently and force change. And, to encourage others to follow suit, the venue has led a charge to transparently share all of its work to eradicate palm oil, as well as its other environmental initiatives and successes, via its own dedicated online sustainability hub. Its team are also regular commentators in the trade press and at industry events.

Speaking after collecting the award, 15Hatfields’ Deputy General Manager, Joe Harris, said: “We are delighted that our continued efforts to create a blueprint for the events sector to follow has received special industry recognition. This is an award that is particularly special as every member of our team is passionate about making events more sustainable and has played a key role in making this possible. Our work never stops, and we are excited to be continuing our efforts to drive positive industry change.”

15Hatfields’ success at the Greengage awards, which took place at the QEII Centre on Thursday, 11 January, follows hot on the heels of its General Manager, Warren Campbell, achieving a place in micebook’s Power 50: Green Champions. It was the first venue to secure Greengage’s Platinum ECOsmart accreditation in January 2021.