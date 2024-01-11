The Mermaid London champions mental health support with 2024 charity partnership

Heart of London events venue, The Mermaid London, is thrilled to announce its partnership with leading mental health charity, SANE. Supporting the charity’s efforts to improve the quality of life of people affected by mental illness, the flexible and adaptable conference space will donate £1 for every day delegate rate package booked throughout 2024.

With a proud history of advocating for causes which have a big impact on the local community, having campaigned throughout 2023 to support those working to eradicate homelessness and reduce its stigma, The Mermaid London is a leading voice in efforts to improve corporate social responsibility in the events industry.

Jackie Harding, Commercial Director at The Mermaid London, said: “We are absolutely overjoyed to start this new year working with such a dedicated and life-changing organisation. The difference SANE makes to the lives of people who are struggling is an example to us all of the spirit of friendship, compassion and, most importantly, community.

“It is a privilege for us here at The Mermaid to not only raise as much money as we can for this wonderful cause, but also to have the chance to use our platform to normalise the conversation around mental health. It would run the risk of becoming a forgotten illness if charities like SANE did not exist to show people that it’s okay to be vulnerable and admit when you’re struggling. We want to play our part in helping the increasing number of people in our community who are brave enough to seek support.”

SANE is a leading UK mental health charity committed to helping create a world in which there is no shame or blame surrounding mental illness. It believes mental health must be treated with the same seriousness as physical health, and be recognised as one of the greatest challenges facing society today. The charity campaigns to raise awareness and understanding of all mental health conditions, fights to improve frontline mental health services for individuals and carers, provides support, information and guidance, and hosts research into causes, treatment and therapies.

Recognising the importance of prioritising mental health in the workplace, where mental health struggles account for 12.7% of sick days across the UK, The Mermaid London offers healthcare benefits to all of its employees, as well as access to an internal app which provides support, advice and guidance in areas including mental wellbeing. The venue also hosts monthly team events, such as quizzes, to encourage bonding and provide employees with the opportunity to connect and feel included within the workplace. This is alongside alleviating financial costs for employees by providing a monthly lunch spend.

This month, employees will also be taking part in a team yoga session to support the venue’s January Blues initiative. The initiative challenges agents and their teams to come together on ‘Blue Monday’ and take part in a group wellness activity designed to build camaraderie, chase away the ‘January blues’ and, most importantly, raise money for SANE. The Mermaid London will donate £10 to SANE for every video entry it receives, with the winning team being rewarded with a Virgin Experience voucher worth £400.

Jo Christophi, SANE COO, said: “We are thrilled to be partnered with The Mermaid London raising awareness about mental health and securing funding to keep our vital services running. Every pound raised will go towards SANE’s national telephone helpline, SANEline, offering specialist emotional support, information and guidance to anyone affected by mental illness, including family, friends and carers. Working with The Mermaid London will help our volunteers to answer more calls from people in distress and despair who otherwise would have nowhere else to turn.”

The Mermaid London is a leading conference and events venue in the capital, located on the banks of the River Thames at Blackfriars. It has an exclusive use capacity of 1,900 and nine versatile and flexible event spaces, including the City of London’s only 600-seated auditorium. Its phenomenal location provides unbeatable transport links and an unparalleled backdrop of breathtaking views over iconic London landmarks including Shakespeare’s Globe, Tate Modern and The Shard.