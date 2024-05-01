Mark Temple-Smith joins CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media has announced that Mark Temple-Smith has joined as Group Managing Director and member of the Group Executive Board. Mark has over 25 years’ experience in the international exhibitions industry. Most recently Mark was COO of Informa Markets, and previously held various exhibition industry leadership positions around the world.

CloserStill Media has grown rapidly over the last few years and now has over 700 employees globally. Whilst the group is headquartered in London, over 70% of its business now operates outside of the UK with a significant presence in North America, Germany, France, Spain and Singapore. Reflecting this growth, CloserStill recently moved into a new, enlarged, headquarters in London.

Mark said “I’ve long admired CloserStill Media as a fast growth, high-performance and dynamic business and its track record and growth story is admired across the industry, so I’m thrilled to be joining the Group at this really exciting stage in its expansion journey.

“I look forward to helping to deliver further opportunities for growth and to support the numerous exciting businesses which have joined the Group recently through its active M&A programme.”

Gareth Bowhill, Group CEO at CloserStill Media said “I’m delighted to have secured someone of Mark’s stature and reputation to join CloserStill. We have an incredible team at CloserStill, and I know that Mark’s experience, and industry knowledge together with his global network will be a huge additional asset to us as we continue on our growth journey.

“It’s important that as our business continues to scale, we keep supplementing and strengthening our teams at all levels of the business. Mark will help us to reach more opportunities across the organisation.”