NHS Confederation partners with Minus45dB to create a unique conference experience

NHS Confederation has announced a partnership with Minus45dB, a company that specializes in sound reduction technology for events, to build sound-reduced conference rooms at their 2024 annual conference and exhibition, taking place at Manchester Central.

Responding to a need to reconfigure and expand the layout of the conference, the NHS Confederation event team scoped out providers who can deliver scalable, sustainable and high quality temporary conference rooms, without impacting on the delegate experience.

The conference rooms built by Minus45dB are constructed using their innovative new modular system (Patent Pending) for creating sound-reduced conference and meeting rooms which will reduce ambient noise levels and ensure that attendees can hear and engage with content effectively. The technology is designed to create a more comfortable and focused environment for attendees, enabling them to engage in discussions and presentations without distractions. The Minus45db solution is perfectly placed to continue the event’s commitment to providing a high-quality experience for all attendees.

Commenting on the partnership, Nick Westerman, Head of Strategic Partner Events at NHS Confederation said:

“In an industry that is always innovating, it’s brilliant to come across a new solution so suited to our needs, that ticks so many boxes – quality, design & function, while also meeting our sustainability objectives. We are very much looking forward to working with Minus45dB for this year’s annual conference.”

Jon Noonan, Managing Director at Minus45dB added:

“We are delighted to be working with the NHS Confederation events team. We have designed and refined our modular sound-reduction solution for precisely this kind of situation and are delighted to be able to help the team deliver their content without compromise.”

Minus45db’s expertise in sound reduction technology makes them an ideal partner the NHS Confederation annual conference. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this partnership on the upcoming event.