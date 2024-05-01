A Resounding Success: Highlights from the [WE]Con Conference

[WE]Con, held from April 10 to 12, 2024, at the Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel, concluded with a resounding success, hosting over 200 attendees. The event, hosted and organized by MPI’s Southern California Chapter, brought together industry professionals for three days of networking, education, and inspiration.

The agenda was packed with insightful sessions, featuring thought leaders from across the events industry. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in engaging discussions and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and strategies shaping the future of events.

Keynote speakers included Julius Solaris, Founder of Boldpush, who shared insights on “The Present and Future of Event Tech. The Tech that will Power Events in 2024,” Additionally, Gary Ware, Founder of Breakthrough Play, presented “Unlock the Power of Playfulness: Elevate Every Event with Improv Thinking!” and “Impact Leadership: The Power of Passion, Purpose & Strategy with Courtney Lohman rounded out our last day of the conference. Amanda White, Corporate Sales at BMW Performance Driving Schools, enlightened attendees with “Revolutionizing Sales: AI 101 for Suppliers,” and Taylor Fry, Director of National Accounts at the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, shared insights on “DMOs: Your Not So Secret Weapon.”

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of its sponsors, including Platinum Level sponsor Visit Newport Beach and the Host Hotel, Renaissance Newport Beach. Their incredible support and warm welcome to guests contributed to the success of the event.

In addition to the educational sessions, attendees enjoyed networking opportunities, wellness activities, and team-building exercises. The event concluded with a Moke Tour, among others, allowing participants to explore the beautiful surroundings of Newport Beach.

Survey results were stellar and attendee comments included, “The event exceeded my expectations. The content was relevant and sessions were engaging. Networking was on point. Everything was great from rooms to F & B to services. Best [WE]Con yet!”

Sponsors were also effusive in their review with one stating, “Because of our sponsorship and all of the perks that came along with it – the PPP meetings, 2 minutes at the general session, showcasing event, etc., it exceeded our expectations. All of these things really helped us get the maximum benefit out of the event. Thank you.”

Julius Solaris recapped the event here: