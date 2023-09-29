15Hatfields – bringing sustainable events to life since 2008

Sustainability is at the heart of 15Hatfields, the award-winning venue of the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health. Through 15 years of innovation and discovery, the team has worked tirelessly with partners and suppliers to help bring truly sustainable events to life.

Spread across two floors, the contemporary spaces can be tailored to all manner of occasions from conferences, exhibitions and meetings to awards dinners, networking receptions and training days. Nestled in London’s beautiful Southbank, just ten minutes from Waterloo station, the location is ideal for delegates opting to travel car-free.

15Hatfields’ sustainability hub

Since 15Hatfields opened in 2008, the goal has been to help businesses host events that not only inspire but also educate and support them in their own sustainability journey. All operations at the venue are informed by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, in particular: Sustainable cities and communities, Responsible consumption and production, and Climate action. By prioritising the reduction of food waste, eradicating single-use plastics and investing in renewable energy, 15Hatfields became the UK’s first Platinum ECOsmart accredited venue.

In 15Hatfields’ sustainability hub, you can learn all about their work supporting local initiatives, their mission to become palm oil free, and cutting carbon emissions across the events industry. The team are keen to work with event planners on establishing industry benchmarks for waste and energy reduction. If this is something you’re passionate about, the team would love to hear from you!

Ethically sourced catering

All of the scrumptious snacks and dishes served at 15Hatfields are sourced and prepared using sustainable practices by local, organic and Fairtrade suppliers. A range of catering solutions are available, from buffet-style lunches to palm oil free fine dining. As pioneers of the UK’s first Day Vegan Delegate Rate, 15Hatfields offer a range of plant-based options.

For those special dining occasions, the venue runs a bespoke menu planning service in partnership with Boulevard Events. You can curate the perfect menu choosing from an array of award-winning canapés and dishes.

Cutting-edge hybrid technology

Hosting an event at 15Hatfields means having access to state-of-the-art AV facilities, expertly managed by their in-house team. If you’re looking to expand the reach of your event while reducing its carbon footprint, check out their hybrid and virtual event packages.

15Hatfields’ affordable hybrid solution allows delegates to join your meeting remotely through integrated video links. Using super-fast Wi-Fi and the intelligent technology Logitech Rally Bar, you can hold productive and interactive discussions between attendees at multiple sites.

For virtual conferencing, 15Hatfields use Logitech Rally Plus which allows events to be broadcasted to a potentially unlimited number of users around the globe. This technology includes creative opportunities for delegate engagement: voting, polls, live chats and virtual networking.

The fabric of the venue

From furnishings and kitchenware to stationery, each element of 15Hatfields tells a story. The team are always on the lookout for creative ways to repurpose and upcycle existing materials.

Throughout the venue, you’ll find poser tables and heat mats made from recycled plastic, cushions and banquette covers made from end-of-the-line seatbelts, coasters created from old tyres, 100% recycled glassware, and cutlery containing 90% recycled Sheffield steel. The venue also provides recycled paper notepads, pencils made from recycled newspapers, and flipcharts made with FSC-certified wood.

All items are rigorously researched – the team won’t purchase anything unless it has solid sustainable credentials, it can be recycled, or upcycled. Through their responsible purchasing practices, and partnerships with Pulse Environmental and TerraCycle, 15Hatfields is actively achieving zero waste to landfill.

To learn more about hosting your next event sustainably at 15Hatfields, email or call their expert team on 020 7827 5920. You can keep up-to-date with the latest campaigns and sustainable event guidance by visiting 15Hatfields News.

Sponsored Content