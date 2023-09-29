OnePlan is a collaborative event planning software used by over 35,000 events and venues in 100+ countries, including music festivals, town events, local governments and more. Its easy-to-use software enables event organisers to visually plan their event sites collaboratively with stakeholders, and with pinpoint accuracy, regardless of any event planning experience!

New for this year! Are you planning a festival? OnePlan now has a Festival pack! Complementing our existing tools such as barriers and tents, this pack has everything you need to plan and manage your festival successfully no matter the size or scale. We’ve even added new icons specifically for bars, cocktail bars, and gin bars! In addition to this, OnePlan now solves a number of challenges for Traffic Management planning for event organisers. With 100 new objects collated in the all new Traffic Management pack, it allows a simple road closure to be drawn and shared with stakeholders. You can place road signs with the ball and plate to show location of signs including what3words.

If your event takes place indoors or even partially indoors, you can upload your CAD / floor plan files to OnePlan and plan right on top of them! OnePlan studio has hundreds of furniture options from sofas, picnic benches, dining tables, desks and more for you to click-and-drop onto your imported CAD and floor plans.

We’ll be at the Showman’s Show 2023 at stand 47 and this year we’re giving you access to one of our event site design specialists, Alice, for any support you need in designing your site in OnePlan. Perhaps you’re short on time, or want your site designed quickly and accurately. Alice is here to help.

Send us your plans or ideas, and Alice can start working on them now! You can provide us with any existing or previous site designs in any format (even on paper!) and we’ll create it for you in OnePlan.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer for the Showman’s Show, email us at hello@oneplanevents.com with ‘Alice’ in the subject line and we’ll follow up. See you at the Show!

Sponsored Content