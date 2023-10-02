Weezevent secures strategic fundraising for new acquisitions

Leading European event tech company, Weezevent, is thrilled to announce a strategic fundraising milestone, designed for the pursuit of new acquisitions, further solidifying its inﬂuence in the UK, Spanish, and German markets.

In partnership with Naxicap Partners and Banque Populaire, Weezevent underscores its continued commitment to international growth and event industry evolution. Standing on solid ﬁnancial ground, the company has clariﬁed that these funds are dedicated to strategic acquisitions, while excluding regular operational costs.

Founded in 2008, the French-origin company has been a pioneer in the event technology sector, revolutionising how event organisers operate. Serving over 300,000 event professionals, Weezevent oﬀers a comprehensive 360 solution including ticketing, access control, payment systems, CRM, and 3D seat modelling – a testament to their unparalleled expertise.

With user-centric, innovative white-label tools known for reliability, security, and adaptability, Weezevent has solidiﬁed its global presence, highlighted by the acquisition of Belgian counterpart, Playpass, in 2020. Today, the ﬁrm extends its inﬂuence across 30 countries, supported by a team of 150 spread across pivotal global oﬃces, including London.

Collaborations with renowned festivals like Lollapalooza (Berlin, Chile, Paris, etc.) and Hellfest, international competitions like the Mexico City Grand Prix and Rugby World Cup, along with iconic clubs like PSG, emphasise Weezevent’s prominent industry standing. Every year, the company processes over 20 million tickets and supervises transactions worth £550 million for 21 million spectators.

Speaking on this fundraising venture, co-founders Pierre-Henri Deballon and Sébastien Tonglet remarked, “This move is much more than just fundraising. It’s about our future, our vision. We are poised to enhance our global reach and further our leadership in the event tech domain. The horizon is clear, and Weezevent is on the move. Stay tuned!”