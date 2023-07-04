Venue Spotlight: Newmarket Racecourses

Top of Article

Summer is fast approaching and it’s time to start planning for that perfect event. Whether you are looking to host a corporate event, a family gathering, or a special occasion, there are endless options to choose from. However, have you ever considered hosting your summer event at Newmarket Racecourses? Here are a few reasons why you should consider it:

Firstly, Newmarket Racecourses are the most iconic racecourses in the world, with a rich history that dates back over 350 years. The venue has been home to some of the most prestigious horse races in the world, including the 2000 Guineas and the July Cup. By hosting your summer event at Newmarket Racecourses, you can tap into this rich heritage and offer your guests an unforgettable experience that they will cherish for a lifetime.

Secondly, Newmarket Racecourses offers a range of indoor and outdoor spaces that are perfect for hosting events of all sizes. Whether you are looking to host a small gathering or a large-scale event, there are plenty of options to choose from. The venue offers a range of suites and boxes that are perfect for hosting intimate gatherings, as well as larger spaces such as the Grandstand and the Paddock that can accommodate up to 5,000 guests. With so many options to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect space to suit your needs and budget.

Thirdly, Newmarket Racecourses are located in the heart of the picturesque town of Newmarket, which is renowned as the home of British horseracing. The town has a wealth of history and culture, and there is plenty to see and do in the area. Whether you are looking to explore the town, enjoy a day at the races, or simply soak up the atmosphere, there is something for everyone in Newmarket.

Fourthly, Newmarket Racecourses offers a range of catering options that are sure to impress your guests. Whether you are looking for a traditional sit-down meal, a buffet-style banquet, or something more informal, the venue has a range of options to choose from. The team at Newmarket Racecourses can work with you to create a bespoke menu that is tailored to your requirements, ensuring that your guests are well-fed and happy throughout your event.

Finally, Newmarket Racecourses offers a range of activities and experiences that are sure to keep your guests entertained throughout the day. From behind-the-scenes tours of the racecourse to interactive experiences that allow guests to get up close and personal with the horses, there is something for everyone at Newmarket Racecourses. Additionally, the venue offers a range of corporate hospitality packages that are perfect for entertaining clients or rewarding staff.

In conclusion, hosting your summer event at Newmarket Racecourses offers a unique and unforgettable experience that is sure to impress your guests. With its history, range of indoor and outdoor spaces, beautiful location, impressive catering options, and range of activities and experiences, Newmarket Racecourses is the perfect venue for any summer event. So why not make your next event one to remember and host it at Newmarket Racecourses?

Sponsored Content