Top of Article

Leading wide-format print, graphics, and branding specialist MacroArt continues to bolster its commitment to sustainability in the events sector with the launch of its new banner rental service.

Offering designers access to a range of premium banners and fixings, the rental scheme fully serves the needs of exhibition clients, whilst delivering a comprehensive ‘reuse and recycle’ offering, avoiding unnecessary waste and cost.

Independent analysis by Green Circle Solutions shows that rental offers significant sustainability benefits. Taking the Total Embodied Carbon for a 10m x 4m x 1.5m hanging box frame banner, clients who opt for the rental scheme can reduce their overall carbon footprint by approximately 33 percent, compared to a traditional purchased system which is used twice.

​Banner rental solutions perfectly combine elegance and efficiency, as well as cost-effectiveness, sustainability and durability with countless creative designs still achievable. Forming part of MacroArt’s full turnkey offering, from graphics, framing, install, and recycling, everything is under one roof for fast and affordable results.

The new banner rental option forms a key element of MacroArt’s Sustainability Strategy based on five pillars, under the acronym MACRO – Measure, Activate, Change, Recycle, and O representing its commitment and roadmap to net zero. The business delivers exceptional sustainability credentials for users by significantly reducing single-use waste and promoting reusable elements.

Matt Guise, Sales Director at MacroArt sees great opportunities for clients: “Contemporary, modular build banners which are user-friendly, innovative, quick to assemble and fully flexible are ideal for rental and deliver significant costs and sustainability benefits when compared with purchased systems.

“Created by industry professionals, for industry professionals, our new rental banner service maximises exhibition budgets for clients whilst minimising the environmental impact.”

Advertisement Feature