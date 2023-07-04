Event Technology Awards 2023 Judge Spotlight: Matt Coyne

Top of Article

Everyone has a story to tell, you just need to know how to tell it.

With two decades of experience in the events industry, Matt knows how to craft content for a multitude of needs. From captivating presentations and podcasts to informative content resources as part of your marketing strategy, visit WavesConnects.com to see how Matt can help you make waves with your content.

How long have you worked in the events industry?

20 years

What is the proudest moment of your career?

Going it alone – learning from everything I’ve learned in my 20 years working with some incredibly inspiring people and organisations and… taking the jump to go solo.

If you didn’t work in events – what would you be doing?

On the beach – still coaching, getting others excited about the sea and the great outdoors. In fact… I do this today too.

Who inspires you professionally?

Nice people that have a genuine passion for what they do. It doesn’t matter what industry – if they care, if they’re passionate, if they inspire one other person to “give it a go” – whatever it may be – that’s pretty awesome.

Have you ever won an award (personal or professional)? If so – how did it make you feel?

Quite a few 😉 Professionally – it was awesome to share the success of our incredible team on the world stage. Personally – always humbled – I believe someone else always deserves it more.

Do you feel that event organisers views of event tech have changed in the past few years?

Depends which views you mean… a necessary evil? I think relationships and trust have developed for the better in the last few years. I also think eventtech has advanced more to such a stage that it is adding real tangible benefit to organisers rather than just a nice to have.

What was the last piece of personal tech that you purchased?

It’s not that exciting – a new keyboard for my ipad to write on the go 😉 I like to write… a lot.

