Sustainable Venue Spotlight: Yorkshire Event Centre

The Yorkshire Event Centre (YEC) is the North’s premier venue for exhibitions, conferences and dinners. Located in the heart of Yorkshire, the award-winning venue offers exceptional facilities and outstanding services to ensure a successful and memorable event.

Here at the Yorkshire Event Centre, we strongly believe in environmentally friendly events and doing our bit to help the planet, and we are proud to have achieved a Gold ECOSmart award.

Our sustainability journey includes:

Solar Panels – we installed solar panels on the roof of Hall 1, and across our site, we have installed 960 large solar panels, reducing our onsite grid energy usage and providing significant environmental benefits.

Heating System – our sophisticated temperature management system controls the heating and cooling system throughout the event centre. Isolated heating options and individual controls to tailor heating needs to specific areas without affecting the whole hall.

Waste Management – all our site and post-event waste is managed on a zero % landfill program.

Pump House – all water used at the YEC comes from an onsite spring, is processed, and run through our pump house.

Insulation –HALL 1 is exceptionally well insulated. Not only does this make our heating more efficient, but it also ensures that we don’t adversely impact our neighbours with noise pollution.

Venue Lighting – We have LED lights throughout the venue, helping to reduce energy consumption.

Toilets – our toilet doors and vanity units are made from recycled plastic bottles. They not only look great but are also award-winning!

Parking – Complimentary car parking for over 3000 cars with Electric Vehicle Charging points available.

Location – YEC is situated on 100 stunning acres. We use this outdoor space for various outdoor activities, not only for events but to educate local schools and groups on the importance of the environment, creating sustainable landscapes and supporting natural wildlife. Plus, we plant 420 saplings per year in partnership with local schools. As well as supporting environmental initiatives across the county, we manage 250 acres of woodland, meadows, and farmland on and around the showground.

Charity– All our profits fund the work of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, a charity helping to develop an environment where farming, food and the countryside thrives and grows. The Society’s Farming Networks organise and host events for the farming community, offering support, inspiration and knowledge sharing to further this great industry that feeds us all. The dedicated Education Team ensures children understand where food comes from and how it’s produced, encouraging healthy eating.

Running a sustainable event and meeting CSR targets is easier when your venue is already eco-conscious. Creating a more environmentally friendly event needn’t be a logistical nightmare or a stretch your budget.

We are close to major road networks, with excellent transport links to major cities such as Leeds, York, Manchester and London via regular trains and connected to the rest of the world via Leeds Bradford Airport, a 30-minute drive from the venue, making the Yorkshire Event Centre a perfect venue for national and international event planners.

Whether you are planning a corporate conference, trade show, product launch, or gala dinner, the Yorkshire Event Centre is the perfect sustainable venue. We are flexible and adaptable to your needs.

Contact our experienced events team today to discuss your requirements and start planning your next sustainable event.

Call on 01423 544 544 or email fionas@eventcentre.co.uk

