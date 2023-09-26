The Power of Events unveils Four Nations Roadshow to launch Event Industry Insight App

The Power of Events announces its cross-four-nation tour to introduce the Event Industry Insight App. This unique roadshow will traverse the four nations, igniting enthusiasm and showcasing the immense potential of this groundbreaking app.

It is designed to be an innovative tool for industry partners to help them with their insight/data and research needs, leveraging the unique cross 7 sectors supporter community and trust in The Power of Events mission. All event professionals are invited to download it from the App/Google stores and register, to help the industry become better understood, valued and respected. Several projects are already looking to deploy the app to support their own research projects – including for Leeds Beckett University and also for supporting a freelance data insight project for later in the year with LIVE, Handle Freelance Solutions, UK Live Event Freelancers Forum and The BACK LOUNGE – with more in the planning pipeline.

The Power of Events tour comprises over 20 engagements throughout October, launching in Wakefield at Production Futures ON TOUR on 28th September, then landing in Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and across England. The team will be visiting University and Industry Partner events alike, whilst engaging with the full spectrum of event professionals and the next generation – see Tour calendar graphic.

As a way of thanking attendees for their attendance and engagement, there will be an extra layer of excitement with special prize draws throughout the tour. Attendees can participate in the exclusive prize draw by simply downloading and registering in the app, for a chance to win incredible rewards including tickets for NFL London, ATP Tour Finals, Bournemouth 7s Festival, Drumsheds gigs, a choice of one of Reading/Leeds/Wireless/Latitude festivals, Disney100 at ExCel London, a complimentary stay at The Celtic Manor Resort, Event Diploma courses, exhibition spaces at The Showman’s Show and Production Futures, Event industry awards tickets and more to be announced…

Rick, Founder of The Power of Events, commented:

“We are always listening, encouraging feedback on what we can do to help make this industry better understood, valued and respected. Faster access to quality data, a broader range of research participants and more dynamic engagement tools have

been suggested – boosted by the unique reach of The Power of Events across the seven sectors throughout the Four Nations in one hit.

This roadshow is also our way of sharing our vision and future projects – such as the up and coming Careers Hub section on the platform and the Schools Engagement Programme launching by the end of 2023.”

Be part of the mission to showcase the power of the UK Events Industry – attend a tour event in your area. To be entered into the prize draw – download the App and register from 28/09/23.