Make the Lincolnshire Showground your own

Set in picturesque parkland, the impressive Lincolnshire Showground offers an Epic experience for any event, large or small. We love working with organisers to make their ideas come to life. From dinners to delegates, exhibitions to entertaining, and shows to sustainability, the team really do live and breathe events.

The site is the biggest in the region and is easily accessible from major routes – just 30 minutes by dual carriageway from the A1, the M180 and intercity connections to London. Airport connections are just 45 minutes away.

Due to the diversity of our venue, the team have experienced a huge variety of different events, so are able to offer a unique level of support in helping you plan yours. Whether you need to accommodate 10 to 1,050 people indoors or several thousand individuals across the Showground, the team can work with you to provide a complete solution that will impress your visitors, colleagues, clients, potential clients, and stakeholders.

The friendly team are on hand to help you with every small detail from professional AV to locally-sourced menus, décor to impress, and how best to co-ordinate an event from your initial enquiry through to the day – and beyond.

The Epic Centre

The innovative and unique Epic Centre at the heart of The Lincolnshire Showground, means the search for the ultimate “green venue” is over. Set in the heart of the 170-acre greenfield site, the Centre is an educational hub, a business office, an exhibition space, a meeting spot, a ballroom, a concert venue, a trade show, and it has been built to the highest environmental standards.

The ground floor can be used as one 1,836m space to cater for large numbers or can be split into three halls for medium-sized events. For smaller meetings the first floor suites are ideal. The six suites can be partitioned individually for use or can be one large space.

The Epic Centre is the perfect space for exhibitions, charity dinners, Christmas parties, and product launches. The facilities can be decorated to lend themselves to many themes and event formats.

EXO Centre

The newly renovated and fully modernised EXO Centre features 1,623 square metres of multi-functional event space, as well as views across our Countryside Area.



Eco-friendly features include the interior and exterior LED lighting, with the latter having movement detection and daylight shut off, thermal glazing, new insulation to increase U-value, and Cedar cladding to the exterior of the building.

Outside the EXO centre is wonderfully landscaped with views over the countryside space at the Showground.

Beyond the Epic Centre and EXO Centre, The Lincolnshire Showground incorporates a number of other buildings, such as The Tennyson Pavilion, which lend themselves to a mix of indoor and outdoor event formats.

The team have helped organisers put together everything from small meetings and professional conferences to motorbike rallies, dinners, and concerts. We can help you with everything from licences, traffic management, contractors, and health and safety at your event.

