Organisers announce big anniversary agenda for 10th Event Tech Live

Featuring representatives from LinkedIn, Informa, George P Johnson and the NHS Confederation, the 10th edition of Event Tech Live (ETL) promises the mix of credibility and cachet visitors and exhibitors have come to expect.

Busy as ever with supporters, headline sponsor Choose 2 Rent and stage sponsors Kaltura and InEvent poignant among them, ETL 2023 is bristling with content – see the full agenda here.

Megan Napier-Andrews, senior director and head of creative experience agency The Collective, chairs Main Stage opener ‘Tomorrow’s Experiences: Enhancing your event strategy with creative tech’, a panel discussion.

At the same time, in the Tech Talks Theatre, Elinor Honigstein, business development & international growth partnerships at LinkedIn, joins ADITUS’ head of internationalisation, Céline Laukemann, for a must-see masterclass, ‘Maximising lasting event community engagement and organic reach’.

‘Tech-Driven Event Transformation: Unveiling the Future of Customer Experience’ with Joshua Sinclair of Informa, hosted by Ade Allenby, event tech specialist at Allenby Advisory, is another session to watch out for. As is ‘The metaverse. Think you know everything?’ presented by Kerstin Twacthmann and Zara Kerwood from celebrated marketing agency George P. Johnson (GPJ).

Keep a space too for familiar faces, Lisa Schulteis, founder, event strategist & producer at ElectraLime Marketing, on Wednesday afternoon and Nick Westerman, senior event manager at NHS Confederation, on Thursday.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “It’s great to be celebrating 10 years of ETL. In truth, that round number doesn’t impact the agenda, which is about reflecting the market and highlighting the latest, greatest event technology, as ever it was.

“Plan your visit carefully, ETL 2023 rocks non-stop!”

Event Tech Live is at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November.

https://eventtechlive.com