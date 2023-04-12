Top of Article

With the summer months just around the corner, there’s no better time than now to kick-start your planning and book a memorable Corporate Summer Party.



Whether you’re celebrating success or want to treat your amazing team to an in-person get-together, Farnham Castle is the perfect Surrey venue to host your event. We’ve teamed up with Farnham Castle’s experienced Event’s Team to hear what they believe makes for the perfect celebration in the sun; from food and drink to creating a wonderful atmosphere for your guests.

Location

Whatever occasion you’re planning, it’s always considerate to think about your guests, and where your chosen venue is located, making it easy for them to reach. You may wish to provide transport to get your guests to the venue safely, and all at the same time, or choose an easily commutable venue with parking, located within easy reach of a train station. You may also wish to consider a venue that can offer meeting rooms, should you wish to make a full day of it by planning a team building event, followed by a party later in the afternoon or evening. Overnight accommodation may also be an essential element for your guests – especially should you wish to arrange additional business meetings after breakfast.

Set the Scene

Farnham Castle is a 900-year-old building with wonderful grounds and unrivalled views across Farnham. It provides the most amazing backdrop for events. There’s no doubt that they have plenty of space for you to entertain your guests, and, to ensure there’s some cover for socialising and dancing on their impressive Great Lawn, they’ll gauge the size of your guest list and provide a sail cloth, tipi, or stretch tent, to create the perfect party atmosphere.

Rosé all day

Rosé all day is a summer party theme in itself, and Farnham Castle’s wine cellar is always fully stocked with hand-selected wines from around the world. “Offer drinks that all of your guests will enjoy” say’s Francesca Cribb, Event Specialist at Farnham Castle. “Whether your party is daytime or evening, we would always recommend providing a selection of Gin & Tonics, Cocktail and Mocktail bars, and as you’ll more than likely be celebrating, fizz should always be readily available, whether you choose to serve our House Prosecco or a Grande Marque Champagne.”

Fabulous Food

Farnham Castle’s in-house Team of Chefs create fabulous food from around the world, cooking and serving for you and your guests on the Great Lawn. Their Wood-Fired Pizza Oven is always a huge hit, but whether you choose a Wok Station, Fire-pit BBQ or Taco Bar, you can’t go wrong. To end the night on a sweet note, Churros and Doughnut Stations are always a fantastic option.

Live Music & Entertainment



Keep your guests entertained throughout the day and night; from team games on the Great Lawn, to live music or a DJ to get the party started. If you choose a venue with plenty of space to have fun, your possibilities for hosting an unforgettable event are endless.

Event Planning

To save yourself a job, The Events Team at Farnham Castle will plan your whole event for you; from advice on timings, to lay out, to curation of your food and drinks options, and how to enhance your event with the finer details such as festoon lighting, firepits and more…

Farnham Castle is the ultimate venue for hosting a Summer Party, so why not make this summer one for your team to remember!



