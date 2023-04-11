The Speakers Agency appoints new Managing Director

Top of Article

The Speakers Agency has announced the appointment of Holly Kerley as its new Managing Director. Kerley has taken over the position from Sylvia Tidy-Harris who has decided to hand over the reins and focus on her other business – Tidy Management – 22 years after founding the business.

One of the UK’s leading and most established speakers’ bureau, The Speakers Agency will continue to provide clients with first class speakers, event hosts, award presenters, conference facilitators, panel moderators and experts for all clients.

The Speakers Agency clients include large corporate organisations such as Sanofi, Google, Ernst & Young, Lloyds Bank and The London Stock Exchange as well as private companies and educational establishments.

Kerley joined The Speakers Agency in 2018 and has since worked extremely closely with Tidy-Harris to expand the business over the past five years, which continued to grow throughout a global pandemic.

With over 20years of experience in the industry, Kerley has a solid background and an impressive reputation amongst the agency’s clients. Previously, she was Marketing Manager for former Dragon’s Den entrepreneur – the late Hilary Devey.

Kerley officially took over as Managing Director on April 1, 2023, with Tidy-Harris staying on as a mentor.

Sylvia Tidy-Harris commented: “I met Holly back in 2009 when I was representing Hilary Devey and I instantly spotted her impressive work ethic. We worked closely with one another, and I knew that one day, I was going to ask her to work with me’.

We’ve always had a great working relationship, and this has now blossomed into a lifelong friendship too. I am so proud and reassured that the business is being passed onto someone with the same passion, focus and drive I have had for the Speakers Agency. An entrepreneur once told me, ‘Never hire someone who reminds you of yourself unless you want them to take over the business.’ I heeded that advice until I was ready to nurture someone to take over the reins and I couldn’t have made a better choice.

I know Holly is going to take The Speakers Agency to new and spectacular levels and I’m really looking forward to seeing it go from strength to strength.”

Holly Kerley commented: “It has been such a pleasure working alongside Sylvia for these past five years, and I am so grateful for the opportunities she has given me”.

I simply love doing what I do. We deal with all sorts of enquiries daily from organisations who are creating impactful change within their sector. We excel in helping them achieve this by providing speakers to talk to their employees on a myriad of topics ranging from mental health, diversity and inclusion and motivational/inspirational life-stories. It’s also great fun working with after dinner speakers and comedians.”

The future of The Speakers Agency is looking very exciting. We have a clear vision for the future, and with the support of an incredible team and Sylvia’s mentorship we all look forward to the next steps of success for the business.”