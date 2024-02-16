beam member spotlight: Horwood House Events & Conferences

Meet at your place in the country. Welcome to Horwood House Hotel, a venue with extra wow.

We’ve recently undergone a £6 million renovation to transform our grade II listed Manor House into a first class destination for events and conferences so that you can meet retreat and relax in the tranquillity of our slice of countryside.

Mixing both traditional and modern spaces, we offer something a little different from the norm – a place to do business in elegant surroundings. Ideal to suit anything from large conferences to board meetings. Our light-filled rooms can accommodate anything from small group meetings to conferences with up to 270 delegates in theatre style, we offer a range of stylish well-equipped spaces that can be adapted to suit your event perfectly.

We’ve installed high tech AV facilities and superfast broadband, wireless connectivity, advanced presentation systems and air conditioning for your comfort. Our attentive team will make sure that your important event goes smoothly with a friendly and professional service.

Day meetings, banqueting or multi-day conferences, we’ve established a reputation for delivering high standards no matter the size or complexity. We’ve received great feedback from clients. Many of our guests return year after year, a testament to the consistency of their experience.

We have two restaurants servicing both our leisure, conference, and events throughout the week. Where possible, produce is locally sourced and the menu changes seasonally. Or our chefs can create a bespoke menu for you from cold and hot buffets to 3 course sit down meals, the chefs are passionate about the food they make.

Whether you need a table for a business dinner or an intimate space to entertain a small group. We can accommodate you in Harry’s Bar & Kitchen or our private dining rooms for the larger groups.

Need accommodation? No need to relocate, we have 160 comfortable rooms, including three luxury suites in the Manor House. Some have extra space to work or relax with sitting rooms, all have en-suite bathrooms, refreshments and room service at your fingertips.

Another way we are trying to be more than just a venue is through our partnership with the charity, Crisis. They are a national organisation that supports people out of homelessness and back into work. Together we’ve created a unique space called the Crisis Charity Coffee Lounge. It’s below the impressive Cook Suite, the largest of our spaces, and the lounge is available as a break-out area exclusively for event guests. However, it couldn’t be less corporate. It was made from salvaged materials and reflects the ethos of ‘second chances and a new life’. We are delighted to be involved with the Crisis charity and we know our delegates share the sentiment.

And when you have a coffee in the Crisis Lounge or our Spa you are helping to give back to Crisis, 15% of each bag of beans purchased is donated back to Crisis. Or, if you decide not to have your room serviced, we will donate the equivalent of a hot meal to Crisis on your behalf. Both initiatives add a little bit to help end homelessness. Over the last year, we have donated over £10K and we are very proud to help in whatever way we can to donate to such a fantastic cause.

Location is often a factor for delegates, especially for nationwide businesses that need an accessible hub for gatherings. Our place in the country is just 11 miles from Milton Keynes and approximately an hour from London. With good transport links by rail and road, we’re an excellent choice for both neighbouring companies and those travelling further afield. Wherever you arrive from, you and your guests are assured of a warm Horwood welcome and an event that’s memorable for all the right reasons.

The beautiful Manor House is enveloped by 38 acres of gardens, meadows, and woodland. It’s the perfect place to reconnect with nature as part of your event. From team building exercises to executive away days, every event benefits from wonderful views of the countryside. Enjoy summer parties on the lawn, drinks on the terrace, al fresco dining or evening receptions by the illuminating lily pond.

Feeling like you want to wind down after a busy day? Our newly refurbished Spa is waiting for you, not only do we have a pool, sauna and steam room that you can relax in, pick from our range of treatments and let one of our therapists take the stress away. If pampering isn’t your thing, then our state of the art gym is waiting for you with a fully equipped free weights area, an astro track for sled workouts and brand new matrix equipment there is something for everyone.

Feedback from a recent event:

“We recently had a five day event with over 100 delegates attending and today ( 21.06.23) we sat with them to discuss their experience.

“From the first two show rounds prior to booking we knew would be in safe hands, there was and is a can-do approach, clearly led from the top and delivered at every level of staff. We have offices all over the world and travel a lot. We have seen a drop in standards and a rise in prices since covid. Our stay here though has changed our thoughts entirely.”

We then broke off as Chef passed and they had to give him feedback, “Super impressed with the food, again some hotel food can be bland over a week, but the fusion; flavouring, variety and quality have been a pleasure to eat.”

The main gratifying feedback for us was that they “could tell all members of the team seemed to enjoy working here. it’s a magical environment, there is a clear sense of team with a warmth that isn’t plastic-y. The team work well together and there is a flexible approach to everything we have asked of the team.”