GL events UK provides complete temporary event infrastructure solutions for the biggest and best events, taking place throughout the UK and around the world.

We offer totally bespoke solutions for event infrastructure and delivery, including large-scale sporting events, theatre and concerts, conferences, shows and festivals, graduations, exhibitions, corporate events, hospitality, parties, celebrations and product launches.

GL events’ diverse and flexible range of products is manufactured in-house and includes everything from traditional and contemporary marquees and temporary structures, including multi-deck event structures, to tiered audience seating and grandstands; as well as power, climate control, furniture, interior design and complete event overlay. In addition to this we offer permanent stadium construction and refurbishment services, including safe-standing solutions.

Our highly-experienced project management team is backed by dedicated designers, structural engineers, surveyors, health and safety and quality professionals. We transform event concepts into reality, enabling event professionals to focus their energy on creating memorable and outstanding event experiences for their stakeholders.

We pride ourselves on our commitment to the events industry, through creative collaborations, active membership of industry bodies, support of sustainability initiatives, and the creation of positive social, environmental and economic legacy whenever we can.

GL events UK is part of the global GL events Group which, last year, achieved revenue of more than 1BN euros. Our long-standing relationships include partnerships with Hay Festival, Jockey Club Racecourses, The R&A, Lancashire County Cricket Club, the Royal International Air Tattoo and Royal Ascot.

Contact Details:

GL events UK Head Office

Station Road

Castle Donington

DE74 2NL

United Kingdom

+44 (0) 1332 850 000

www.glevents.co.uk