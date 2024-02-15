Imago Venues partners with Harrison in £4m transformation of Burleigh Court Hotel & Conference Centre

East Midlands’ leading venue brand reveals refurbishment plans for its flagship venue – Burleigh Court

Imago Venues, part of Loughborough University, continues to deliver a strong financial performance with double-digit like-for-like growth, enabling significant investment into its venue portfolio. It has now revealed its plans to transform its flagship 4-star property with a £4.5m investment that will improve the guest experience and deliver a truly fantastic venue for the East Midlands.

They have partnered with Harrison who has been instrumental in creating a venue that delivers Imago’s company vision of “creating a place where people love to be”.

Dean Concannon, Design Director at Harrison comments:

“The aim of our design at Burleigh Court was to create synergy across the entire venue, whilst ensuring each space has its own identity. Being positioned with access to the talent, facilities, students, and alumni at Loughborough University, there was an abundance of resources at our disposal, making the design much more personal. Each space aims to celebrate a unique part of the venue and the university’s history. From showcasing specific parts of a recycled Tornado fighter jet engine – to honour the university’s partnership with Rolls Royce – to repurposing 3D print prototypes from a current project in the School of Civil Building Engineering for the courtyard landscaping, the design has history and student involvement written all over it.”

The plans will significantly increase meetings and conference capacity, as well as introduce a brand-new 140-cover restaurant – ‘Fifty The Street’ which will serve a 50% plant-based menu – turning the hotel into a true 7-day operation. The current restaurant will turn into a flexible conference and gala space with 225 cabaret capacity and the option of splitting into 4 smaller soundproofed conference spaces, with delegates having lunch served from the new bar and lounge areas.

The plans also add brand new spaces to the existing meeting room stock. The ‘Thingamajig Room’ is named after a ground-breaking engineering measurement tool that will be on display and so called because the University professor who invented it drew a blank when it came to patenting it, nonchalantly opting for just “the thingamajig”. There will also be a new Business Lounge for informal huddle space or private working; a new Sung for quiet space or one-to-one time; plus a new Welcome Lounge that replaces the old reception with a more inviting check-in experience that will encase the Rolls Royce jet engine.

Spencer Graydon, CEO of Imago Venues commented:

“We’re delighted to announce this major transformation of Burleigh Court. Our company vision is ‘to create a place where people love to be’ and this project will deliver that in spades (pardon the pun). We have a really strong business and this investment sets us up to deliver our next 3-year plan that focuses on 2 strategic pillars of People and Planet. It also celebrates our relationship with Loughborough University by recognising the amazing academic and sporting heritage that we have.”

Work starts in late February and will be completed in 3 phases culminating in a full relaunch in September 2024. The venue will still operate with a reduced capacity during the refurbishment and is open for enquiries.

For more information on the latest plans, you can visit: www.burleigh-court.co.uk/refurb or www.imagovenues.co.uk

