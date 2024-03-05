Venue Spotlight: Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre

A champion of innovation, Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre is the go-to destination and organisation for the pioneers of today and tomorrow. Designed for hosting large-scale events, the state-of-the-art exhibition and conference centre features expansive exhibit spaces and flexible meeting areas.

With a modern, industrial look and feel, the award-winning venue reflects innovation and sophistication throughout. Offering impressive runway views, the venue is the ideal backdrop to host world-class events, making the purpose-built spaces a unique platform for presenting new ideas and making an impact on your audience.

Boasting 20,000sqm of flexible indoor and 100,000sqm outdoor event space, the venue can be easily transformed to host an endless number of global events. With its expansive facilities, it is perfectly suited to accommodate large-scale corporate conferences, industry-specific seminars, and impactful networking events with breakout rooms, underscoring its position as a top-tier conference venue.

Served by strong national and international travel links, the venue can be reached in just 35 minutes by train from London Waterloo or by car from the M3. For those travelling by air, Heathrow is only 30 minutes away and Gatwick 50 minutes by car. Farnborough Airport, adjacent to the venue, is one of Europe’s leading business airports.

Farnborough isn’t just a great venue; it’s surrounded by convenient accommodations as well which range from luxury to budget. There are currently 2,500 rooms within a 15-minute drive, or 10-mile radius of the venue. Located 5 minutes’ walk away, The Aviator Hotel offers chic rooms with stunning architecture. If you are looking for something more contemporary and stylish, The Village hotel is only a 5 minute drive from the venue. Holiday Inn just a 3 minute drive away, offers comfortable stays with all the amenities you’d expect. While The Falcon Hotel, also a quick 5-minute drive away, combines comfort with convenience if you’re looking for something cozy. Besides these hotels, the area offers plenty of dining and leisure activities, ensuring guests have a pleasant stay beyond the event itself.

Here at Farnborough International we understand the importance food plays in making a successful event. That’s why we work with our award-winning caterers, Amadeus, who combine culinary flair, attentive service and sustainable thinking to deliver bespoke event catering solutions that stand out, spark excitement and deliver results. With over 40 years’ catering industry experience, they also understand the unique challenges of events, private and corporate catering. Nothing is off the menu for Organisers when it comes to ordering catering for your event. From arrival snacks to a lavish banqueting dinner there is more than enough to make your mouth water.

At Farnborough International we make conference organising simple and organisers can unlock their full potential by accessing the entire Farnborough team’s expertise across our experienced organiser team. We truly care about what success means for you and your event, and we work together with you every step of the way to achieve your objectives and ambitions.

To discuss how we can deliver your next conference or explore your requirements with the team, please contact a member of our team or find out more via our website.

+44 (0) 1252 532800 | event-enquiries@farnborough.com | https://www.farnborough.com/events-spaces/events-types/conferences/

Sponsored Content