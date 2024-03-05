GEI16 a resounding sustainable success

As official media partners of The Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI), Event Industry News was thrilled to attend this year’s dynamic gathering. With sustainability at the forefront, industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts convened to explore innovative strategies, share best practices, and foster collaborations for a greener future in event planning and execution.

This year’s sold out conference, hosted at the Royal Lancaster London for the event’s 16th edition, was a resounding success, drawing in a diverse array of attendees from around the globe. From engaging keynote presentations to research sessions, the event provided a platform for thought-provoking discussions and actionable insights.

Key Takeaways:

Embracing sustainability is not just a trend but a vital necessity in today’s events industry.

Collaboration among stakeholders is crucial for driving meaningful change and advancing sustainability initiatives.

Incorporating eco-friendly practices not only benefits the environment but also enhances the overall attendee experience and brand reputation.

Leveraging technology and innovation can lead to significant reductions in carbon footprint and waste generation.

Education and awareness are essential for empowering event professionals to make informed decisions and implement sustainable solutions effectively.

Attendees were treated to a culinary delight with a sumptuous 5-star vegan lunch, curated with locally sourced, organic ingredients. The menu not only delighted the taste buds but also exemplified the conference’s commitment to sustainability and ethical dining choices.

Networking opportunities were abound, with attendees connecting with exhibitors such as Earth Percent and InstaGrid. Earth Percent showcased innovative solutions for sustainable event planning, while InstaGrid demonstrated cutting-edge technology for eco-friendly energy management.

Claire O’Neill, CEO & Founder at AGF, said “GEI16 has been such a joy. The whole AGF team is still buzzing. So many wonderful people are doing great work. We are reaching a tipping point, a critical mass, to make the changes internally to our industry, be that through clean energy, circular systems, plant based menus and smarter travel. Arguably even more importantly, we’re now using our powerful collective voice and influence to counter culture wars and to inspire people to create a fair and livable future, in this pivotal year of elections worldwide and when the need for a better humanity is stark.”

As official media partners, Event Industry News is proud to have been a part of this groundbreaking event and looks forward to continuing the conversation on sustainability in the events industry.

To find out more about A Greener Future and GEI visit https://www.agreenerfuture.com/