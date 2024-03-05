Event Technology Awards US & Canada Judge Spotlight: Lisa Schulteis

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) US & Canada are proud to announce Lisa Schulteis as a judge for the inaugural stateside edition.

Lisa Schulteis, the founder and owner of ElectraLime Marketing and YourEventMarketplace, as well as the Executive Director of the Northwest Event Show in Seattle, brings a wealth of experience in both live and virtual events. Throughout her career, Lisa has been a trusted partner for Fortune 500 companies, organizations, and associations, assisting them in achieving business growth and scalability through the strategic incorporation of events within their marketing plans.

Leveraging her systematic processes and digital marketing expertise, Lisa provides end-to-end event customization and management services. As a seasoned event producer and manager, she specializes in creating captivating live, hybrid, and virtual experiences, from dynamic virtual summits to large-scale corporate events and conferences.

How long have you worked in the events industry?

I’ve been involved with the industry for over 10 years. ElectraLime started as a digital marketing agency, but we always did events as part of our clients’ marketing strategy. We transitioned to focusing only on events about five years ago.

What have been the stand-out moments of your career?

A few highlights of my career truly shine. Celebrating ElectraLime’s 10-year anniversary in 2019 was a monumental achievement, marking a decade of dedication and success in a field where longevity is never guaranteed. Then came the unparalleled growth during the pandemic; our prior focus and expertise allowed us to not just survive but thrive, doubling and even tripling our business in 2020 and 2021. Most recently, being invited to speak at international events has been a remarkable experience, showcasing our global impact and recognition in the events industry.

What do you love most about the Event Industry?

I love the excitement of events and the people. Every event is different… even repeat events with the same client and I love the challenges and excitement that come in managing and producing them. As for the people, the events industry feels like one big family, and I love collaborating with people and seeing everyone at industry events. They are like giant family reunions.

What was the last event on which you worked?

The event I am currently working on! I am the Executive Director of the Northwest Event Show in Seattle. This annual event next occurs on April 3 & 4, 2024, so we are in the midst of finalizing this large event.

What do events, such as the ETAs, mean to you?

Events like the Event Technology Awards are crucial as they recognize and celebrate innovation and excellence in the event technology sector, serving as a powerful motivator for ongoing innovation. These awards spotlight the latest trends and technological advancements, guiding the industry’s future direction. Additionally, they provide encouragement and visibility to smaller or newer companies and individuals, helping them gain recognition and establish a foothold in the industry.

What would you like to see in this year’s entries?

For the 2024 Event Technology Awards, ideal entries would feature advanced AI technologies capable of creating deeply personalized event experiences, going beyond basic demographics to incorporate psychographics, behavioral analytics, and emotional intelligence, ensuring each attendee’s experience is uniquely tailored to their values, interests, and real-time engagement. These technologies would exemplify the pinnacle of personalized event design, considering multiple viewpoints and prioritizing ethical data usage, inclusivity, and accessibility.

What is the one piece of technology you can’t live without?

No question… I can’t live without ClickUp, my project management system. I run three businesses and nothing would happen if we didn’t have everything running through ClickUp.

The Event Technology Awards Program is now open for entries in the US & Canada. Event Tech companies can enter here