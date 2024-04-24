From Field to Feast with Jockey Club Venues

Our iconic venues offer more than just a space; they provide the perfect canvas for an immersive culinary experience. Our commitment to using fresh, seasonal, and locally-sourced products ensures that every dish becomes a story of ethical sourcing and sustainable practices. Taste the difference, and let your event become a celebration of mindful dining.

As your celebration unfolds, let the racecourse views gracefully become the backdrop, creating a symphony of visual delight. Our Banqueting and Gala Dinner packages transcend the ordinary; they are a meticulous blend of culinary mastery and stunning aesthetics. Beyond being a feast for your taste buds, we craft a visual spectacle that complements the exquisite flavours. Your event deserves a setting as remarkable as its menu.

Whether it’s an intimate private dinner or a grand celebration, each dish and every detail are thoughtfully tailored to etch unforgettable moments into the fabric of your special day. From the fields where our ingredients are sourced to the feast that unfolds at our venues, your culinary journey with us is a seamless fusion of nature, elegance, and celebration.”

Contact us for information on our exclusive packages, and let’s embark on a journey to create an event experience that is not only extraordinary but also leaves a positive impact on our planet.

Choose Jockey Club Venues for banqueting and gala dinners that exceed expectations and celebrate with a purpose.

Aintree Carlisle Cheltenham Haydock Huntingdon Market Rasen Nottingham

